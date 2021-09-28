LRS EXPANDS SERVICES INTO NINE WESTERN ILLINOIS COUNTIES WITH ACQUISITION OF SEATON, ILL.-BASED JACKSON DISPOSAL, INC.
Waste and recycling from Jackson Disposal routes will be hauled to LRS’ newly acquired Monmouth transfer station, resulting in jobs and revenue for the City.MORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LRS, the Midwest’s leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, today announced it has acquired Seaton, Ill.-based Jackson Disposal, Inc., a leading regional residential and commercial waste services company, expanding the LRS service footprint into nine western Illinois counties. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 1986 by Carole and Ralph Jackson, Jackson Disposal started with one driver, Ralph, and grew steadily into a trusted regional waste services provider managed by two generations of family leadership.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with a recognized industry leader in LRS,” said Carole and Ralph’s children, Kenny Jackson and Tammy Adams-Hudson. “We have every confidence our customers and employees will be in great hands with LRS, based on the company’s longstanding commitment to exceptional customer service and environmental sustainability.”
The acquisition adds 30 employees, 20 trucks, and residential and commercial waste hauling services in Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Rock Island, McDonough, Mercer and Warren counties. Waste generated from Jackson Disposal routes will be hauled to LRS’ 6,000-square-foot transfer station in Monmouth.
“The Jackson family embodies the American entrepreneurial spirit and we salute the family on their growth and success over thirty-five years,” said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. “LRS welcomes all Jackson Disposal customers and employees to the LRS family, and to generating more jobs and host fee revenue for the City of Monmouth.”
Jackson Disposal is the 12th LRS acquisition to-date in 2021. Other announcements include Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Companies; Oregon, Ill.-based Big John; Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer; Janesville, Wisc.-based Ace Portables; Niles, Mich.-based Joy’s Johns; Kingston, Ind.-based Johnson Johns; Milwaukee-based Commercial Rubbish Collection LLC; Mauston, Wisc.-based Clark Disposal; Minneapolis-based Atomic Recycling; North Branch, Minn.-based Jimmy’s Johnnys; and the City of Monmouth Transfer Station.
About LRS
LRS is North America’s fifth largest privately held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, western Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan, northern Minnesota, and the Quad Cities in Illinois. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage, and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 29 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of nearly 1,400 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.5 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
