LRS ACQUIRES TRANSFER STATION FROM CITY OF MONMOUTH, ILL., PLANS TO SCALE CAPACITY FOR GROWTH IN ILLINOIS AND IOWA
LRS will renovate and expand capacity at the 6,000 square-foot facility, resulting in job creation and recurring host fee revenue for the City of Monmouth.MORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LRS, the Midwest’s leading independent waste diversion and recycling services provider, today announced it has acquired a solid waste transfer station from the City of Monmouth, Ill., and plans to renovate and scale the facility to process a greater flow of waste throughout south central Illinois, western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The acquisition will result in a boon for the City of Monmouth, which will benefit from recurring host fee revenue, job creation and sustained economic growth. LRS plans to expand its presence and activity at the site. The increase in activity will lead to significant new employment opportunities for the community.
“The acquisition and pending renovation will infuse and revitalize the local economy in Monmouth and surrounding towns, adding a new revenue stream and more jobs over time,” said City of Monmouth Public Works Director Andy Jackson. “We welcome LRS to Monmouth and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”
LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley described the strategic acquisition as a win-win for both LRS and the City of Monmouth that will bring substantial long-term benefits to the region.
“By renovating and transforming this facility we will create greater capacity and efficiency to process more waste and recyclables, bringing an influx of jobs, opportunity and growth as we expand our footprint in south central Illinois, western Illinois and eastern Iowa,” Handley said.
The Monmouth Transfer Station is the 11th LRS acquisition to-date in 2021. Other announcements include Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Companies; Oregon, Ill.-based Big John; Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer; Janesville, Wisc.-based Ace Portables; Niles, Mich.-based Joy’s Johns; Kingston, Ind.-based Johnson Johns; Milwaukee-based Commercial Rubbish Collection LLC; Mauston, Wisc.-based Clark Disposal; Minneapolis-based Atomic Recycling; and North Branch, Minn.-based Jimmy’s Johnnys.
About LRS
LRS is North America’s fifth largest privately held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, western Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan, northern Minnesota, and the Quad Cities in Illinois. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage, and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 29 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of nearly 1,400 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.5 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
