Enara Health Partners with Kafri Heart and Vascular Clinic to Form First Digital Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence
New San Diego-Based Partnership Represents Enara Health’s First Expansion Specifically Focused on Combating the Effects of Cardiovascular DiseaseSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Health, a technology-powered personalized weight loss program focused on sustainable results, today announced that it is expanding its program to Kafri Heart and Vascular Clinic in San Diego. Through this partnership, Enara will have the opportunity to deliver targeted weight loss strategies to patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease or who are recovering from a heart attack. The partnership also effectively establishes the first Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence in California, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to combating obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and related conditions.
“We’ve known for years that obesity and cardiovascular disease are inextricably linked, but the relationship between these two diseases is complex and extremely personal to the individual,” said Dr. Rami Bailony, Co-Founder and CEO of Enara Health. “By partnering with Kafri as the latest expansion of Enara’s clinical weight loss program, we’ll be able to better understand the interplay between weight loss and cardiovascular health. At the same time, in addition to helping Kafri patients achieve significant, sustained weight loss, we’ll be focused on helping patients to better control or reduce their risk of diabetes, lower their cholesterol and blood pressure, and improve other elements tied to heart and vascular wellness.”
The Enara Health platform combines physician exams, lifestyle evaluations, diet consultations and medication through a unique digital health platform. This precision medicine approach is designed to maximize results through personalized, data-driven recommendations.
“At Kafri Heart and Vascular Clinic, we’re dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and preventing cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Hassan Kafri. “Adding a comprehensive weight loss management program to our services is a major step forward in helping our patients combat the effects of obesity, and Enara Health’s highly individualized program is a proven, physician-driven means of ensuring weight loss is achieved safely and sustainably.”
Participants in the Enara Health precision weight loss program lose an average of 16.4% at 18 months, a significant improvement over other digital health programs and on par with results seen in bariatric surgery patients.
About Enara Health
Enara Health is building a data-driven platform and network to scale obesity treatment. Based in San Mateo, Calif., and operating since March 2015, Enara Health offers unique hybrid digital and in-person weight loss programs based on precision medicine. By combining mobile technology with health care visits and providing patients with personalized physician-driven medical weight loss programs, Enara Health routinely helps patients lose—and keep off—more than 15% of their baseline weight, which is far greater than the results seen with other e-health and m-health interventions. Learn more at www.enarahealth.com.
About The Kafri Heart and Vascular Clinic
Kafri Heart and Vascular Clinic is a state-of-the-art comprehensive cardiac and vascular center dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and preventing cardiovascular disease in the greater San Diego community since July 2009. We are committed to providing accessible, compassionate, and personalized care that goes beyond the exam room to help patients lead happy and healthy lives. To learn more, please visit www.kafri.com.
