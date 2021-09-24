Making Science Brings on Six Industry Leaders to Bolster Company’s Personalization Offerings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced today its continued momentum with the hiring of six key team members.
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO Making Science
They are:
- Fernando Gavarro as CRO Team Lead
- Javier Villar Almirón as CRO Technical Account Manager
- Amaia Iriondo as CRO Customer Success Manager
- Ken Rader as Director of Client Success
- Pete Krystopa as Director of New Business
- Claire Hurtubise as Senior Manager of Client Success
These six additions bring considerable expertise to the Making Science group. Fernando brings years of web analytics tools development, data analysis, and leadership training experience, having been a senior web analyst and Google Analytics consultant at Metriplica, where he assisted companies in implementing Google Analytics and other testing tools to improve their conversion rates. Javier’s proven track record with both software and hardware systems will streamline the technical team’s efforts. Amaia aims to develop and maintain mutually beneficial relationships between Making Science and its customers. Ken’s ability to unify digital marketing, emerging technology, and the customer experience will create value and drive growth across all departments of the organization. Pete has extensive experience in successfully integrating companies into untapped markets through consistent outreach and focusing on business development fundamentals. Claire’s knack for uncovering insights on consumer behavior will be vital in helping clients construct optimal plans of action to reach their target markets.
“All six of these wonderful and hard-working individuals have proven that they have what it takes to take our personalization and client success efforts to the next level,” said Making Science CEO José Antonio Martínez Aguilar. “They each bring a unique skill set that will help us immensely as we continue to grow. We could not be more thrilled to welcome Fernando, Javier, Amaia, Ken, Pete, and Claire to our team.”
Fernando’s business prowess in web and data analytics will be key as he looks to inspire his colleagues, as well as provide clients with the best digital asset and personalization performance capabilities on the market. Prior to joining Making Science, he worked as a senior web analyst and Google Analytics consultant at Metriplica. While there, he assisted companies in implementing Google Analytics and other testing tools to improve their conversion rates. Fernando has also taught web analytics and CRO classes as an instructor at ELISAVA, a Barcelona-based school of design and engineering.
Javier boasts a background in computer science and analytics that meshes perfectly with the overall vision of the Making Science CRO technical team to provide top-of-class, privacy-compliant solutions to clients from around the globe. Javier previously worked at Metriplica in a number of roles, including as a CRO Technical Consultant, a Digital Technical Consultant, and a Technical Analyst Consultant.
Amaia’s ability to connect with professionals throughout the world along with her attention to detail and creative thinking process will provide the CRO team a relationship-driven leader committed to building long-term trust with every client. She has been at the forefront of the digital marketing and CRO industries throughout her career, most recently working as a CRO Consultant and Project Manager for Metriplica. While there, she implemented data analysis strategies designed to maximize client development and success. She has worked in a number of additional roles in the marketing world, including as a Data Analyst and Strategist at LIN3S, a Digital Marketing Technician at donosTIK and a Marketing Assistant at Nestlé S.A.
Ken brings extensive leadership experience in digital product development, strategy, research, and analytics. He is eager to generate actionable strategies for Making Science’s clients and convert those strategies into measurable business results. Ken has spearheaded a number of profitable campaign efforts in the past, including 5 years as a Senior Associate & Project Manager at PwC, Digital Marketing Director at HackerU, and Senior Manager of Digital and Social Innovation at Carnival Cruise Line.
Pete’s proven customer-centric approach will be instrumental in educating potential clients about what Making Science is and how the company can be an essential resource for them. Pete started his career in digital marketing sales at Monetate, where he was a Market Development Manager. He has also spent time at Pepperjam as Director of Lead Development and at Slyce as VP of Business Development - Consumer Apps.
Claire has managed a wide array of clients in challenging and creative executions in the past and is passionate about motivating and working alongside her colleagues to exceed client expectations. Prior to joining the Making Science team, Claire ensured client success as Digital Project Manager at global brand and customer experience agency Young & Rubicam. She also worked as Digital Project Manager at Wunderman, StarMedia, and Media 8.
The six hires will play critical roles in advancing Making Science’s plan to further expand its innovative technology offerings and presence throughout the globe. Fernando, Javier, and Amaia are based in Spain. Meanwhile, Ken and Claire are based in the Miami area, and Pete is based out of Philadelphia. These new hires underscore Making Science’s commitment to investing in both local and international talent.
About Making Science
Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. Making Science operates in the digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud markets, all of which have high growth rates.
