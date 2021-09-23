Banyan Strengthens Its Fintech Leadership Appointing Wil Schobeiri as Chief Technology Officer
Experienced former MediaMath tech executive joins fintech team to strengthen the startup’s technical leadership
As our team continues to expand, we are heavily focused on ensuring a solid technical foundation that delivers the most consistent and reliable data to our clients.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan, the global interchange for SKU-level receipt data, announced Wilfried Schobeiri as its Chief Technology Officer and will be bringing top-notch technical and product development leadership to Banyan’s executive team.
— Jehan Luth, CEO Banyan
With a deep understanding of data products, technology platforms, and scaled infrastructure, Wil’s extensive technical experience will contribute to building innovative products to fulfill the company’s vision and transform how companies and consumers view and use e-receipts. In addition, his background in software product development and consumer data compliance will help Banyan remain compliant and establish trust with consumer and enterprise customers.
“As our team continues to expand, we are heavily focused on ensuring a solid technical foundation that delivers the most consistent and reliable data to our clients,” commented Banyan CEO Jehan Luth. “With Wil’s technology background and focus on big data and consumer analytics, we are excited to have him lead our product and infrastructure development efforts.”
Schobeiri previously served as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer at MediaMath, a software company that provides real-time media buying through advanced AI and machine learning for Fortune 500 companies.
“I am thrilled to join the Banyan team and excited to build the infrastructure that will power a new generation of applications and insights that have never been possible before,” commented Schobeiri. “Our products come at an important time for the fintech and retail industries: there’s a hunger for deeper granularity of data, increased consumer access, control, and privacy, and disintermediation of relationships between merchants and their consumers. The opportunity ahead of us is tremendous and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
About Banyan
Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
