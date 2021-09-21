Banyan Names Former American Express In-House Counsel, Josh Gaffney as Chief Privacy Officer and General Counsel
Banyan seals its focus on protecting data by hiring a top-level executive as the fintech startup’s CPO
Coming from a legal background and financial industry perspective, Josh is exactly what the Banyan team needs as we continue building our technology and adapt to our customers’ changing needs.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan, the global interchange for SKU-level receipt data, hired Josh Gaffney as Chief Privacy Officer and General Counsel to support Banyan’s growth and manage the risks of a constantly evolving privacy landscape.
— Jehan Luth, CEO Banyan
With more than 17 years of legal experience in highly regulated environments, and most recently serving as Managing Counsel for American Express’ Global Consumer Services Group, Gaffney joins the team with a desirable blend of expertise across consumer data privacy, product development, and commercial domains. Gaffney’s previous roles and applicable skills will enable him to serve as a trusted advisor to the organization and build a privacy program that protects the interests of the company, Banyan’s customers, and consumers.
“Coming from a legal background and financial industry perspective, Josh is exactly what the Banyan team needs as we continue building our technology and adapt to our customers’ changing needs,” said Banyan CEO Jehan Luth. “Josh’s contributions to our organization will help us thrive as we look to innovate the fintech space.”
Gaffney’s experience serving an international audience and navigating communications across enterprises and amongst stakeholders gives him an edge that will enhance the cohesiveness of our team and encourage collaboration.
“As a leader, legal executive, and a believer in the power of data to create great experiences, I am looking forward to joining the team and guiding the evolution of the Banyan technology to best serve our clients,” commented Gaffney when asked about his new role. “Banyan is changing the fintech space through its partnerships with retailers and I am excited to be a part of such a transformative product and forward-thinking team.”
About Banyan
Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here