Former Nielsen Leader Michael Budde Joins Banyan as Chief Financial Officer
Budde named as the fintech’s new finance executive tasked with overseeing the startup’s financial health and growth
We are a well-funded technology startup with a wealth of potential in the fintech space -- and Michael’s talent and leadership are exactly what we need to maintain a healthy balance sheet.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan, the global interchange for SKU-level receipt data, has added Michael Budde as its Chief Financial Officer to focus on the financial health of the company and work with the team toward propelling and maintaining sustainable growth. Having formerly served as the Nielsen Sports CFO and the Global Finance Leader across Technology, Data Science, and Investments, Budde has the right experience to lead the Banyan team.
— Jehan Luth, CEO Banyan
“We are a well-funded technology startup with a wealth of potential in the fintech space -- and Michael’s talent and leadership are exactly what we need to maintain a healthy balance sheet,” said Banyan CEO Jehan Luth. “The entire team is looking forward to Michael’s contribution to the team and contributing to sustainable growth and a successful future.”
As a seasoned leader driving revenue and managing strategic initiatives and investments for data companies, Michael brings valuable experience in the big data sector and leading global teams.
“The landscape for this industry is changing rapidly and I am dedicated to partnering with the Banyan leadership team to drive our financial strategy forward,” said Budde. “I am confident that my skills and experience will accelerate Banyan’s transformation of the fintech space, expand retailer’s top and bottom lines, and offer financial transparency for the everyday consumer.”
About Banyan
Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here