Auditor’s Office Given High Marks in Peer Review

September 16, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced today his office has obtained the highest possible rating after being reviewed by the National State Auditors Association (NSAA). This “peer review” was conducted in late August by independent auditors from across the country. All audit reports issued by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor from August 2020 to July 2021 were included in the review.

“The team of auditors in our office has once again proven they are doing top notch work on behalf of the taxpayers,” said Auditor White. “I’m grateful for their commitment to accuracy and professionalism in the work we do, and clearly these outside peer reviewers saw that as well.”

This review was part of NSAA’s External Peer Review Program which provides accountability to state audit agencies across the country. The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor undergoes peer review once every three years.

The full peer review can be found online at the State Auditor’s website.

