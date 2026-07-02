Auditor White Announces City of Belmont as PIE Award Winner

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White honored the City of Belmont with the Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award. To win the award, the city launched Operation Pothole, a strategic effort to identify and mark potholes while securing competitive pricing for materials and labor, and also created a cost-sharing opportunity through garbage services by subcontracting with neighboring municipalities to spread the cost of equipment needs, such as a new garbage truck.

“We launched the PIE Awards to honor public servants who think outside the box and find new ways to save taxpayers money and that’s exactly what the City of Belmont is doing for their citizens,” said State Auditor Shad White. “So often the job of the auditor is to find wrongdoing, but I think it’s equally important to highlight when government is working well.”

The City of Belmont’s Operation Pothole initiative is a more systematic approach to street maintenance as opposed to scattered spot work. Belmont implemented a process that secured competitive pricing for both materials and labor that maximized their resources and extended the lifespan of roads. Belmont also launched cost-sharing opportunities through regional garbage service by subcontracting with Golden to help spread the cost of equipment needs.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from State Auditor Shad White and the State of Mississippi,” said Mayor Brandon Pharr. “Our goal has been simple: find ways to serve our citizens better, be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and make Belmont a stronger and more efficient city. This award is a reflection of the hard work of our employees, leadership, and everyone committed to moving Belmont forward.”

“This award shows what can happen when a city is intentional about finding practical solutions that improve services for our citizens,” Vice Mayor Ken Dulaney added. “We are proud of the work being done in Belmont and proud to see those efforts recognized at the state level.”

The Mississippi PIE Award recognizes government entities that demonstrate innovation through cost savings, waste reduction, and improved public services. Questions about the program or application process can be emailed to PIE@osa.ms.gov or directed to Kelley Ryan.