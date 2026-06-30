Auditor's Office Arrests Former Prentiss City Clerk Accused of Embezzling Over $460,000

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Special Agents from his office have arrested Dana Jones, former Prentiss City Clerk, for allegedly embezzling public funds from the City of Prentiss during her time as City Clerk.

Jones allegedly pocketed $469,031 for her own personal use by adding unauthorized paychecks and overtime payments to her salary. She also allegedly used city funds to make credit card payments on debt she owed. Additionally, Jones drafted checks made payable to herself and deposited those checks into her personal bank account.

“Every dollar stolen from taxpayers is a dollar that could have gone to paving roads, paying our teachers and cops more, or to tax cuts,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to do everything in our power to recover misspent money for taxpayers.”

Jones faces up to $175,000 in fines and 205 years in prison if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800) 321-1275 during normal business hours.