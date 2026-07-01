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Auditor's Office Arrests Former Jones County Deputy Chancery Clerk

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, State Auditor Shad White announced that Special Agents from his office have arrested Christy Hodge, former Jones County Deputy Chancery Clerk, for allegedly altering official county records. 

Between June 2025 and August 2025, Hodge allegedly altered and submitted bank statements to conceal $13,356.89 in public funds she converted to her personal use. The funds were later recovered and deposited to the appropriate county depository.

“Stealing taxpayer dollars only holds Mississippi back from helping citizens and is completely unacceptable,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to do everything in our power to recover misspent money for taxpayers.”

Hodge faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800) 321-1275 during normal business hours.

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Auditor's Office Arrests Former Jones County Deputy Chancery Clerk

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