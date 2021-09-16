Submit Release
10/1/2021: First fire state aid disbursements.

The contents of this page are a collection of all the guidance/resources that were created to assist volunteer fire relief association trustees, members, auditors, local governments, and the public. This guidance is not legal advice and should not be relied upon in lieu of legal advice. The guidance reflects information current as of the last published date and may have been affected by subsequent legislative or other developments.

