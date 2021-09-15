Making Science Continues International Expansion by Acquiring Sweeft Digital, a Leading eCommerce, Payments & App Co.
Adds more than 200 software engineers and data scientists, contributes over $1M of pro forma EBITDA resulting in more than 50% being generated outside of Spain
By acquiring Sweeft Digital, we are strengthening our expertise in eCommerce, payment platforms, and apps, which experienced strong growth during the pandemic.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy, has announced another milestone in its growth strategy with the acquisition of Sweeft Digital, an eCommerce payment platform and app development company based in Tbilisi (Georgia).
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Making Science CEO
“By acquiring Sweeft Digital, we are strengthening our expertise in eCommerce, payment platforms, and apps, which experienced strong growth during the pandemic. Sweeft Digital's engineering team complements and adds to our capabilities," said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science.
Through this investment, Making Science will obtain Sweeft Digital customers in the UK, Italy, Germany, and Georgia. It will also add a proprietary Digital Wallet product (Sweeft Wallet), which has been operating in Georgia since 2017.
"We're thrilled to continue our growth by becoming part of Making Science. By growing our global footprint, we can bring our innovative solutions to an even larger audience. I'm ecstatic to see the opportunities that will come from this union,” commented Sweeft Digital CEO, Vako Turnava.
Making Science will continue its international expansion plan, focusing on geographic diversification and business areas, and adds over $1M of pro forma EBITDA for this year, 2021. As a highlight, Making Science already generates more than 50% of EBITDA in international markets, a stat that “shows the strength of our expansion plan outside Spain," adds José Antonio.
Managing Partner of Sweeft Digital, Giorgi Mariamidze is looking forward to merging the teams and the path forward. Mariamidze added that their team is, “delighted to be a part of Making Science’s future and its unprecedented growth.”
Sweeft Digital is a full-stack development and business-building agency, offering a wide range of creative and customized technology solutions. With a dedicated team of professionals, the company provides end-to-end mobile solutions, including iOS, Android, frontend, backend, and third-party integration. It also develops any type of web application and has extensive experience in Fintech and e-commerce, among other areas.
The acquisition is part of the company's international expansion, which already includes a presence in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, the United States, Ireland, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. In this regard, Making Science accelerated its growth plan in 2020 by joining BME Growth in Spain and Euronext Growth Paris in France to increase its financing capacity and boost its international growth.
About Making Science
Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the marketing area. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, cloud analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of which have high growth rates. The Making Science Group currently employs more than 500 people and has a presence and technological development in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company has been chosen SME of the Year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has recently received the C.R.E.C.E. (Rapidly Expanding Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consultancy firm Ernst and Young as part of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. It has also obtained the 71st position in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 ranking, prepared by the Financial Times, positioning itself as the first fastest-growing European company in the marketing and sales sector. Making Science has also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organizations in our community with a commitment that will have a major impact in the future.
Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
+1 609-870-0795
email us here