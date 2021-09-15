Bombora Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™
B2B Intent Data Leader’s Employees Cite Strong Culture and a Sense of InclusionNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bombora. This year, 95% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bombora is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
Bombora has taken a “people first” approach that includes remote work, and amid the pandemic, the company sought to make its employees feel even more connected and part of the larger unit. The company expanded its normal roster of employee wellness-oriented activities, like meditation, resident staff Zoom DJ sessions, happy hours, Monthly All Hands, and company meals, to also focus on larger issues via Upwell, an employee-led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative.
The Upwell committee mission is “to create and uphold an equitable workplace and community that enables all Bombora employees to learn, grow, and celebrate all individuals in an increasingly representative setting.” Launched in February 2021, Upwell programming includes guest speakers, cooking classes, and game night (Drag Bingo). Programming has also covered topics including Arab American Heritage, Asia Pacific Heritage, Autism Awareness, Black History, Caribbean American Heritage, Hispanic Heritage, Jewish American Heritage, Juneteenth (a company holiday), Mental Health Awareness, Pride, Slave Trade Rememberance, Women’s History and Equality, and World Humanitairan Day.
The results of all of these efforts led to 97% of Bombora employees feeling that “When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.” Bombora employees, or “Bommies,” as they are known, repeatedly cited “people,” “culture,” and “team” when discussing their work experiences.
“At Bombora we’ve taken a sustainable approach to growth, one where we scale consciously without sacrificing our employee experience,” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “Becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™ is deeply satisfying, because it shows that our approach is indeed paying off. Our business is thriving, and that’s in large part because we cutivate happy and healthy ‘Bommies.’ This distinction is a testament to all of the hard work that HR, office ops, and the Upwell committee put in to make every employee feel welcome, and to make every voice heard.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
