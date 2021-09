September 8, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The September 2021 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

After Year Hiatus, MSP Celebrates National Night Out

PHOTOS: 2021 Youth Leadership & Law Enforcement Seminar

MSP, National Black State Troopers Coalition Partner For Community Shredding Event

MSP, Allied Agencies Complete Six-Month Initiative To Combat Excessive Speeding In Washington Region

Girl, 6, Thanks Flight Crew After Cumberland Rescue

Motorists Urged To Follow School Safety Laws As Students Head Back To Class

To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on:

IMPACT September 2021