Banyan Strengthens Its C-Level Leadership Team Adding Former Nielsen Executive and Former Cardlytics EVP
Both David Toothaker and Arlo Laitin joins the fintech team as c-level execs to grow revenue and support the customer experience
Banyan is at the forefront of putting SKU-level data to work for banks, retailers, and consumers while maintaining privacy and security.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan, the global interchange for SKU-level receipt data, continues its strategic approach to strengthening its leadership team and announced former Nielsen executive, David Toothaker as the Chief Customer Officer and former Cardlytics EVP, Arlo Laitin as the Chief Revenue Officer.
Banyan’s CEO, Jehan Luth is excited about the expanding team and the new talent coming aboard.
“We are using data and security to create an exceptional customer experience,” said Banyan CEO Jehan Luth. “David focuses always on the vision and future. We are proud to have such a seasoned and talented professional joining our team.”
Luth continued, “Given Arlo’s experience with consumer and finance-oriented technology companies, we’re confident he will bring value to our internal team and our clients. Hiring an expert like Arlo demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement in fintech.”
As Chief Customer Officer, David Toothaker will be responsible for maintaining and enhancing great experiences of retailers and consumers. Formerly GM of Global Strategic Partnerships at Nielsen, and more recently Founder and GP of advisory services firm, Full Sail Ventures, David brings a wealth of experience and a highly driven entrepreneurial mindset to the team.
“Banyan is doing exceptional things within the fintech space and just starting to gain steam,” said Toothaker. “It’s an exciting time, and I am honored to have a hand in redefining the industry.”
As the Chief Revenue Officer, Arlo Laitin is responsible for creating value for clients and consumers. Having served as CRO at location-intelligence platform Arrivalist and EVP at Cardlytics, Arlo knows how to develop consumer behavior analytics platforms. He has successfully translated and communicated data and analytics into usable insights and high-quality intelligence to help clients achieve their business objectives.
“Banyan is at the forefront of putting SKU-level data to work for banks, retailers, and consumers while maintaining privacy and security,” said Laitin. “I am excited to help Banyan make life better for all three groups.”
Banyan is dedicated to driving innovation in the fintech space and its two-sided opt-in approach was recently highlighted in Jehan Luth’s DigitalCommerce360 perspective piece.
About Banyan
Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
