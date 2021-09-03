Submit Release
Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

The acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion

The Ad-machina platform will allow us to strengthen our technology-focused value proposition and accelerate our national and international growth.”
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced today that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.

Ad-machina, based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, experienced remarkable growth throughout its three-year history and features a strong client portfolio with an expert team specializing in performance marketing technologies. Ad-machina’s revolutionary technology and scalable platform improves the performance of digital advertising campaigns by more than 30 percent. By combining Making Science’s artificial intelligence-based Gauss AI and the Ad-machina platform, Making Science can offer a unique, intelligent, data-driven adtech technology solution that is agile enough to adjust in an ever-changing market.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of the Ad-machina platform and the entire Agua3 team,” said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science. “Through its business model, the company has demonstrated the true potential and value of martech for brands. Their specialized team of engineers and experts is fully aligned with Making Science’s value proposition. The Ad-machina platform will allow us to strengthen our technology-focused value proposition and accelerate our national and international growth.”

As Making Science’s seventh global acquisition since its initial public offering, the deal contributes to the company’s rapid growth strategy, which includes international and domestic transactions. The acquisition highlights the company’s commitment to provide international offerings and invest in talent from around the globe.

“This transaction enables us to access Making Science’s extensive big data expertise and a team of experts so we can provide clients with a unique offering,” said Eduardo Sarciat, CEO of Ad-machina. “We are delighted to be part of Making Science’s unprecedented growth.”

Making Science entered the U.S. market in April of 2021 with the acquisition of 360 Conversion Analytics and continues to seek opportunities to expand.

