September is National Voter Registration Month

Charleston, W.Va – Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information. The WV Secretary of State's Office is proud to join NASS in this annual effort.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will use the entire month of September to work with County Clerks and high schools to encourage eligible West Virginians to register to vote. Warner is scheduled to visit more than 25 of the state's 55 counties this month to also encourage those already registered to be sure that their voter registration is accurate.

"Voting is a right guaranteed to every eligible citizen. But you have to be registered first," said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. "In West Virginia, we're making it easy, safe and secure to register online and in-person."

According to Warner, over the last four years by working closely with the state's County Clerks, more than 255,880 eligible West Virginians have been registered to vote. That number includes nearly 67,000 high school students.

"Those are incredible numbers given the small size of our state. Our efforts to make it easy to register and easy to vote in West Virginia have been recognized throughout the nation," Warner said.

Today, eligible voters can register online anytime by going to the WV Secretary of State's safe and secure website at www.GoVoteWV.com. Warner said that eligible voters can also register to vote in person by going to their local County Clerk's office.

"Or, you can call your County Clerk to request that a paper Voter Registration Form be mailed to you. You can also find a County Clerk's Directory at www.GoVoteWV.com," Warner said.

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 28. Warner said that he challenged all 55 County Clerks to host a voter registration drive outside of their courthouse that day to bring awareness to National Voter Registration Month.