Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions Bolsters Labor Relations Team With Addition of Juli Totta and Barbara Galipo
Renowned entertainment industry veterans bring depth of knowledge to growing part of the businessNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions, provider of modern payroll and accounting for TV and film productions, today announced that it has hired Juli Totta as VP of Labor Relations, and Barbara Galipo as Director of Labor Relations. The two industry veterans bring decades of experience in labor relations and payroll solutions in the entertainment industry, providing veteran leadership as the company continues to add new clients.
“The entertainment industry was already undergoing massive change, and that was before a global pandemic forever altered production and distribution methods,” said Tim Hale, Chief Talent Officer, Extreme Reach. “Juli and Barbara have witnessed countless changes before, and as a result, they have hands-on experience navigating these shifts. Both have the kind of deep knowledge that makes them the first call from producers looking to solve complex issues. Over the course of their careers, they’ve worked together to mentor and educate newcomers. In the process of building their teams, they’ve helped build a better industry. We’re excited to have this pair of experts and friends join us at Extreme Reach.”
As the leaders of the Labor Relations department, Totta and Galipo will oversee ER’s labor relations efforts for the company’s rapidly growing list of clients. Both will provide their expertise as part of the company’s LA office, building relationships with clients, analyzing data, generating high quality work and sharing their knowledge with colleagues throughout the organization.
Totta brings more than 30 years of experience working in production payroll and labor relations, with positions at Entertainment Partners, Media Services, and Cast & Crew. Most recently she was VP, Labor Relations for Cast & Crew, her second stint with the company. Galipo arrives from Cast & Crew as well, where she worked alongside Totta as Director of Labor Relations, and she has also held payroll positions at Media Services and Entertainment Partners.
Totta and Galipo join Extreme Reach at a pivotal time for the entertainment industry, just as the IATSE and AMPTP negotiate a new film and TV contract that will affect all components of entertainment production moving forward. The negotiations will center on hot button issues such as payment scales for “new media” projects and the length of work days -- issues that ER’s labor relations team must help clients manage in order to ensure smooth productions.
About Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions
Payroll Solutions is a division of Extreme Reach that supports the entertainment industry with innovative, smarter solutions for today's payroll services and accounting needs. Guided by a belief that the winning approach is equal parts people and technology, the team's expertise draws from all corners of the entertainment industry and shares a commitment to outstanding customer service.
Extreme Reach is known for successfully disrupting and transforming legacy workflows in media and marketing for more than 10 years. ERPS is backed by deep resources and unencumbered by bureaucracy. Its modern software is customer-driven, built to meet the unique demands of all types of productions, and architected to be future-ready no matter what comes next.
With its headquarters in California and teams covering every region of North America, ERPS addresses payroll, taxes, benefits, residuals, production incentives, accounting and more, across all 50 states and Canada.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
email us here