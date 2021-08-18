SambaTV and Lucid Partner to Deliver Increased Linear TV Ad Measurement and Insight for Brands
Lucid customers can now map ad exposure across nearly 4 million households with the SambaIDSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, a leading global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, announced today that it has partnered with Lucid, the leading programmatic research technology platform, to provide brands and agencies increased insight into advertising effectiveness across devices. Leveraging Samba TV’s identity resolution solutions and proprietary identifier, SambaID, Lucid customers can accurately assess their brand lift and ad performance with TV data by surveying mobile and desktop users for feedback about ads they’ve seen on their TVs.
The combined offering of Samba TV’s extensive first-party data set, proprietary identity resolution solutions and SambaID, and Lucid’s leadership in measuring ad efficacy is being leveraged by agencies like Digitas and Wavemaker, as well as major publishers and platforms.
“By using SambaTV to extend our brand measurement to TV, we can truly assess and optimize campaigns holistically,” said Cathal Rooney-Cespedes, performance marketing and analytics at Digitas. “Integrating TV into our brand measurement not only allowed us to understand its impact in a clear way, but also the interplay between TV and digital media within a singular customer journey – ultimately allowing us to surface new insights and maximize the impact of our media.”
“The deprecation of digital identifiers has shaken the digital advertising industry to its core and has impacted many brands’ approach to advertising measurement,” said Chris Squire, SVP and head of data products at Samba TV. “Our partnership with Lucid offers global brands a solution by utilizing Samba TV’s extensive first-party data and proprietary identity resolution solutions and SambaID to accurately and quickly gauge ad effectiveness.”
The partnership is powered by Samba TV’s privacy-compliant and neutral first-party data and proprietary identity solution, SambaID. Leveraging Samba TV’s technology, integrated at the chipset level across 24 Smart TV brands globally, content that appears on the TV screen is identified, including TV shows, commercials, movies, and video games. With a global addressable footprint of 46 million devices, Samba TV enables advertisers, TV networks, and publishers to discover their TV audiences, amplify their marketing message across screens, and quantify the impact of their advertising.
Backed by the scale and speed of the Lucid Marketplace, Lucid measurement technology uses a survey-based approach to gather insights from people who have been exposed to an advertising campaign. These results help marketers understand how exposure to an ad impacts attitudes and opinions about a brand across platforms.
“Partnering with Samba TV offers our customers a cross-device view into the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns,” said Bridget Bidlack, SVP of product at Lucid. “The combination of Lucid’s industry-leading scale and measurement capabilities with Samba TV’s comprehensive first-party data set and identity solution is a must-have for any brand serious about optimizing ROI.”
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on a comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s technology is integrated at the chipset level across 24 Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
About Lucid
Lucid is a research technology (ResTech) platform that provides programmatic access to first-party data. With respondents in more than 100 countries, Lucid enables anyone, in any industry, to survey online audiences and get the answers they need. These answers reveal the sentiments, motivations, and behaviors of target demographics – data that can be used to build business strategies, measure the impact of digital advertising, publish research, and more. Founded in 2010, Lucid is headquartered in New Orleans, LA with offices throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.
