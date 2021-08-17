WV Secretary of State Mac Warner selected to serve on National Association's Executive Board

Des Moines, Iowa – The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) selected West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to serve on the Association's Executive Board. Secretary Warner was part of the slate of officers and Executive Board members installed at the NASS 2021 Summer Conference held this past weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Secretary Warner was first elected in 2016 as West Virginia's 30th Secretary of State, and began active participation in NASS upon taking office. He led the charge within the Association to get members security clearances, he initiated cybersecurity training within the state for all county clerks, and he provided cybersecurity training instructions to fellow Secretaries to use within their respective states. He was chosen to co-chair the NASS Elections Committee during the 2020 election cycle.

Secretary Warner was re-elected to a second term last November, and continued his active involvement within NASS as co-chair of the International Relations Committee.

Prior to being elected, Secretary Warner retired from the U.S. Army following 23 years of service, and five years in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department.

Since Warner's election to Secretary of State, West Virginia has become a recognized leader in election cybersecurity and the use of technology to modernize the functions of the office. Warner not only serves as the state's chief elections officer, he also serves as the state's chief business licensing and registration officer.

NASS also announced that Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has been inducted to serve as the President of the Association. Secretary Ardoin has served as Louisiana’s Secretary of State since 2018, with nearly a decade of prior service as Louisiana’s First Assistant Secretary of State. Throughout his tenure, he has been a respected member of NASS, with active participation on the NASS Executive Board, committees, and panels.