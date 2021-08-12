Making Science Announces 96.3% YoY Revenue Increase in Earnings Call
Recurring EBITDA amounted to €3.1 million, an 82.7% increase compared to the same period in 2020.
We continue to execute our strategic internationalization plan with the aim of being present in the 20 largest advertising markets in the world.”MIAMI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The business in Spain continues to grow with recurring EBITDA growth of 30.5%, while the international business contributed €1.1 million of EBITDA.
— said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science
Making Science (BME: MAKS) a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, presented its financial results for the first half of 2021, which show YoY revenue of €45.6 million, 96.3% higher than the same period in 2020 as markets emerge from the downturns related to Covid-19. The figure highlights the positive trajectory of the company, which is focused on a process of internationalization through corporate operations to increase its presence in key markets. Recurring EBITDA for the half-year stood at €3.1m, 82.7% above the €1.7m reported in H1 2020.
On a like-for-like basis in 2020, EBITDA grew 30.5% year on year and Gross Margin 36.5% year on year, above the average growth of the Digital Marketing and E-Commerce markets in which the company operates.
The company has invested aggressively in its international expansion with the acquisition of companies in the US, UK, France, and Italy in the first half of the year. The international business generated 1.1 million euros of EBITDA in the first half.
The company remains committed to the growth of talent and has continued to hire professionals in order to meet the demand for its digital specialities, ending the half-year with a total of 510 professionals in nine countries.
"The growth experienced by Making Science shows the evolution of our activity thanks to the growth of our business in the national market, as well as the incorporation of five new companies in the first half of the year,” said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science. “We continue to execute our strategic internationalization plan with the aim of being present in the 20 largest advertising markets in the world.”
The company continues to pursue a strategy of organic and inorganic growth both in Spain and internationally. Currently, the firm already operates in nine of the most important markets, including, in addition to Spain, the United States, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
About Making Science
Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of them with high growth rates. The Making Science Group currently employs more than 500 people and has a presence and technological development in 9 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, and USA. The company has been chosen SME of the Year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has recently received the C.R.E.C.E. (Rapidly Expanding Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consultancy firm Ernst and Young as part of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. It has also obtained the 71st position in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2021 ranking, prepared by the Financial Times, positioning itself as the first fastest-growing European company in the marketing and sales sector. Making Science has also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organizations in our community with a commitment that will have a major impact in the future.
