Habitat for Humanity’s CEO Jonathan Reckford Joins Data Axle’s Board of Directors Bolstering Nonprofit Leadership
Reckford’s career accomplishments mirror Data Axle’s strategic commitment to the nonprofit sector, industry-leading data solutions and continual innovation
I look forward to contributing my perspective and expertise, and being a part of the conversation to foster a better future for generations to come,”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After posting record growth in its nonprofit division and announcing its expanded focus on serving nonprofit clients, Data Axle announced today that it has appointed nonprofit sector executive Jonathan Reckford to its board of directors. Reckford brings nearly two decades of nonprofit leadership to the role. As the company’s first nonprofit board appointment, Reckford will represent Data Axle’s nonprofit division and help define its strategic vision and focus.
This news follows the company’s promotion in April this year of Niely Shams to president of the Nonprofit Solutions division. Reckford will work closely with Shams, who is charged with shaping and guiding the service strategy and solutions Data Axle offers its nonprofit clients.
"Data Axle's nonprofit division is entering an exciting time of growth and evolution, and we're very fortunate to have access to the expertise of an industry veteran like Jonathan as we build out our plans to revolutionize the ways in which we're helping our clients take their donor programs to the next level," Shams said. "Jonathan's breadth of experience spanning corporate and nonprofit environments gives him unique insight into the most pressing challenges facing nonprofit marketers in today's data-driven landscape."
Following a career in executive and managerial positions at Goldman Sachs, Marriott, The Walt Disney Co., and Best Buy, Reckford now oversees Habitat for Humanity International as chief executive officer. Throughout his 16-year tenure, he has led Habitat through a period of exceptional growth and strategic expansion; the organization’s brand value has tripled to $15.6 billion, with global revenue of $2.3 billion. In 2020, the global housing nonprofit helped 5.9 million people build or improve a place they can call home, up from 125,000 in 2005 when he joined the organization.
Notably, Reckford is chair of Leadership 18, a 100-year-old organization that originally included the 18 nonprofits funded by United Way. Reckford is also a member of the Freddie Mac Housing Advisory Council, and has served two terms – the longest allowable tenure – on Atlanta’s Federal Reserve board.
“Investment in the service sector generates long-term benefits for entire communities, such as jobs and income, safe and stable housing, and much-needed social services and education for vulnerable populations. I look forward to contributing my perspective and expertise, and being a part of the conversation to foster a better future for generations to come,” Reckford said.
“Jonathan’s appointment solidifies our commitment to building solutions that drive multichannel growth for nonprofits and focuses the expansion of the nonprofit team,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “His long-standing dedication to service and remarkable career accomplishments bring invaluable context to our work in this arena. I look forward to helping him realize his vision. With Jonathan Reckford’s addition to the board of directors and Niely Sham’s promotion to president of the Nonprofit Solutions division, Data Axle clearly has never had better operational and strategic leadership to accommodate continued growth, delivery of industry leading solutions, and thought leadership.”
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
