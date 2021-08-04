Enara Health Names Felipe Baytelman as Chief Technology Officer
Serial Entrepreneur’s Appointment Highlights Significant Investment in Revolutionary Tech Platform to Scale Medical Obesity Treatment
As we build out Enara’s engineering team, we’ll be simultaneously focusing on delivering new technological benefits to Enara’s patients and clinical partners alike.”SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Health, a technology-powered personalized weight loss program focused on sustainable results, today announced that Felipe Baytelman has joined the company in the role of Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder. A seasoned engineer and tech entrepreneur, Baytelman will play a vital role in enhancing the user experience and data-driven capabilities of Enara Health’s patient and clinical partner platforms.
“Felipe’s appointment as CTO comes at an important juncture in Enara Health’s growth and evolution,” said Dr. Rami Bailony, Co-Founder and CEO of Enara Health. “Our clinical model has been proven time and again, and our results are unparalleled. Now, we’re doubling down on further development of our tech platform, enabling partner clinics to deploy obesity care programs quickly while allowing us to scale our data-driven individual care approach."
Baytelman comes to Enara with a proven history of building, growing and leading engineering teams that produce mission-critical results in rapid-changing environments. He has created and led cross-functional, cross-organization teams at companies including ClassPass, GoodTalk and Noken.
“I’m excited to be bringing my passion for leveraging technology to encourage positive behavioral change to Enara,” said Baytelman. “As we build out Enara’s engineering team, we’ll be simultaneously focusing on delivering new technological benefits to Enara’s patients and clinical partners alike. That includes more-robust integrations between the Enara app and connected devices like Bluetooth scales and sleep trackers, as well as enhanced efficiencies for clinical partners as they onboard patients and track their progress.”
A seasoned engineer and team leader, Baytelman holds patents in both user experience and algorithms, and is adept at building distributed, hybrid teams that work seamlessly together. He holds a master’s degree in learning design and technology from Stanford University.
About Enara Health
Enara Health is building a data-driven platform and network to scale obesity treatment. Based in San Mateo, Calif., and operating since March 2015, Enara Health offers unique hybrid digital and in-person weight loss programs based on precision medicine. By combining mobile technology with health care visits and providing patients with personalized physician-driven medical weight loss programs, Enara Health routinely helps patients lose—and keep off—more than 15% of their baseline weight, which is far greater than the results seen with other m-health interventions. Learn more at www.enarahealth.com.
