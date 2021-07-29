Making Science Continues Its Focus on the U.S. Market and Appoints Nicola Clark as Vice President U.S.
Nicola Clark, hired to oversee agency growth and client success for the U.S. market.
We have already experienced exceptional growth in the U.S...and we look forward to further capitalizing on the momentum by bringing on Nicola."”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, the leader in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced today that Nicola Clark has been hired as the first-ever Vice President U.S. Nicola brings an abundance of e-commerce and digital marketing experience from around the globe and will be instrumental in finding solutions to today’s biggest advertising and marketing challenges through her proven customer-centric approach.
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO
Making Science helps companies digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. Making Science is amplifying its presence in the U.S. market with the hire of Nicola, who by bringing her decades of expertise to the team, will boost Making Science’s ability to provide superior results for brands, marketers, and consumers.
“We have already experienced exceptional growth in the U.S. since joining the market earlier this year. We look forward to further capitalizing on the momentum by bringing on Nicola to provide her extensive knowledge base and leadership skills for our team and our clients,” said Making Science CEO José Antonio Martínez Aguilar. “Nicola has an impressive track record in the digital world and is sure to propel our company forward.”
Nicola will be responsible for strategic account management, agency growth, and client success at Making Science. Nicola formerly worked as Senior e-commerce Director for Occidental Hotels and Resorts, where she spearheaded the company’s e-commerce strategy for the portfolio of hotels throughout the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico. While there, she also created and deployed innovative business plans and digital marketing campaigns to generate sales through SEM, affiliate marketing, email marketing, and multi-channel exposure. Nicola most recently served as the founder and Managing Director of Encompass Consulting, Inc., an e-commerce consultation service specializing in planning initiatives for hotels and resorts. She also spent 11 years at Hilton Worldwide in e-commerce roles.
This new appointment and continued focus on the U.S. market comes at a time when marketers are seeking strategies to navigate an uncertain future and cookieless advertising landscape. Nicola will be a key contributor to Making Science in its efforts to provide companies with unique privacy-compliant solutions to successfully implement and measure digital campaigns.
About Making Science
Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. Making Science operates in the digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud markets, all of which have high growth rates.
