Conversion Optimization: Brands, Agencies Diverge, Say Merkle's Michael McLaren, Bombora Company Surge(R)

Intent data also show that brands are researching 'mail order' of late, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R). Companies are now looking to reach untapped markets offline.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Conversion rate optimization” had the greatest variance among brands and marketers this week, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R). Conversion rate optimization (CRO) is a system for increasing the percentage of visitors to a website that convert into customers, or take some other desired action on a webpage. In this column, I often discuss how audience dynamics are changing, and that means the customer journey relies on increasingly digital engagement.
Being able to convert audience traffic into sales is, perhaps, the biggest challenge facing marketers today. Whether it is clicking ‘add to cart’ or signing up for a service, CRO has everything to do with designing the right UX (user experience) to help improve the probability of your audience taking a desired action through an ongoing process of learning and optimizing that requires equal collaboration between agency and brand.
Intent data also show that brands are researching “mail order” of late. Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, direct-mail marketing strategies like mail order have the potential to work because people are at home more and trying to save time. After relying on digital channels to support initial brand growth over the last year, companies are now looking to expand brand awareness by reaching untapped markets offline. With new advancements, we can now use data append technology to reach anonymous audiences and complete customer profiles by connecting an individual’s online and offline personae. Propensity models can help you determine which of the prospects browsing your offerings online are more likely to buy in-store. Direct mail campaigns can be an effective tactic as pandemic migration slows, so understanding channel propensity can help you focus your direct-mail campaigns by considering the channels your customers are most likely to convert or respond to.
Optimizing your channel performance is important for most brands – but make sure you’re not prioritizing your informational needs over the customer’s experience. Modern marketers may find themselves at a crossroads where they must ‘unlearn’ some traditional practices surrounding data collection and marketing reporting. Common pitfalls are often symptoms of the same mindset, which centers the product or service over the buyer’s experience.
