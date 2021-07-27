Data Axle Hires Nonprofit Digital Veteran Amy Braiterman
New hire exemplifies the company’s commitment to developing industry-leading omnichannel marketing programs for nonprofit organizations
Amy will work closely with new and longstanding clients to elevate their strategies and improve fundraising campaign outcomes, taking learnings from enterprise clients and adapting it for nonprofits.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle announced today that it has hired career fundraising strategist Amy Braiterman as Vice President of Strategy. With a background spanning fundraising strategy and planning, agency services, and on-the-ground fundraising, all through an omnichannel lens, Braiterman will service nonprofit clients with innovative marketing tactics that enable these organizations to drive awareness, acquire new donors and increase fundraising from existing donors.
— Niely Shams, President, Nonprofit Solutions at Data Axle
“Our commitment to the nonprofit sector is unmatched in the data-driven marketing space. This commitment is reflected in our solutions and capabilities, of course, but also in the unique way we work with clients. Given her incredible experience and unique blend of talents, the role that Amy has been brought on board will further differentiate Data Axle from others in our space,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino.
Before joining Data Axle, Braiterman served as Director, Digital Strategy, at CDR Fundraising Group. Prior to that role, she was a consulting manager for Blackbaud, a cloud computing provider that serves the nonprofit community.
“In her new role at Data Axle, Amy will work closely with both new and longstanding clients to elevate their strategies and improve fundraising campaign outcomes, taking learnings from enterprise clients and adapting it for nonprofits,” said Niely Shams, President, Nonprofit Solutions at Data Axle. “Her diverse background means she brings a lot of valuable perspective and fresh ideas to the table for our nonprofit clients.”
“I’m excited to lead the effort to help nonprofits transform their fundraising programs from channel centric to audience centric, something my blended experience positions me well to deliver on for the company,” said Braiterman. “Omnichannel has existed for years, but the missing piece has been full access to the audience to leverage and optimize against. The difference now is that we are able to develop qualified audiences and connect with those individuals in their mailboxes, inboxes, social platforms, web browsers, and other digital channels or touchpoints — doing so rapidly and at scale. Data Axle is primed to help all nonprofit organizations bring this all together. The company is playing a leading role in removing barriers for nonprofit marketers, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”
To learn more about Data Axle’s Apogee donor database, visit https://www.data-axle.com/our-data/donor/.
About Data Axle
Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn