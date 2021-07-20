Myota Announces Additions to Executive Leadership Team - Industry Experts Named to Product & Commercial Leadership Roles
Gabriel Gumbs and David Boewer bring more than three decades of cybersecurity market expertise to next-generation information protection platform provider
Given our commitment to ensuring that the Myota platform significantly enhances the market for enterprise information security, the addition of Gabe and Dave to our team is a major step forward.”BLUE BELL, PA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myota, a next-generation information security and cyber resilience SaaS platform provider, today announced two executive-level hires as the company enters its initial commercial phase. Gabriel Gumbs becomes Myota’s Chief Product Officer, leading the strategic product direction for the company. In parallel, David Boewer joins Myota as Chief Sales Officer, with principal responsibility for overseeing the company’s commercial initiatives.
— Myota CEO Steve Wray
“Today the information security market is in crisis, the weak portions of on-premises infrastructure are converging with the cloud and organizations lack the operational security posture and resiliency to withstand the impact of today's cyber-attacks, evident by the recent uptick in ransomware attacks,” said Gumbs, who brings nearly 20 years of information security experience to Myota. “Organizations require both the security architecture and operational security posture to shift defenses from static, network-based perimeters to focus on users, assets, and resources. The Myota data protection platform is designed with this shifting paradigm in mind to achieve zero trust security and resiliency.”
“In the near future, the Myota platform is going to be a pillar for data protection programs,” said Boewer, who has led and built sales and commercial operations teams for a number of innovative cybersecurity SaaS providers. “Myota’s ingenious information protection methodology will boost end user defenses and ease the burden organizations face dealing with ransomware attacks and data breaches resulting in extortion, downtime, data loss, and compliance penalties.“
“Given our commitment to ensuring that the Myota platform significantly enhances the market for enterprise information security, the addition of Gabe and Dave to our leadership team is a major step forward,” said Myota CEO Steve Wray. “Individually, they have each demonstrated the ability to accelerate growth, construct high-performance teams, and anticipate market trends. We are excited to have Gabe and Dave join forces as members of the Myota team.”
To learn more about how the Myota solution can provide exponential information protection and increased cyber resilience, visit www.myota.io.
About Myota:
Myota is focused upon providing businesses with the assurance of cyber resilience through Myota’s advanced methodologies for data dispersion and information security. As digital transformation continues to challenge enterprise governance of unstructured data, Myota inhibits data loss from cyberattack while enabling critical recovery and resilience capabilities.
To learn more, visit www.myota.io
Amanda Hoffman
Myota
+1 609-254-6510
mandi.hoffman@myota.io