Prove and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partner to Optimize Member Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prove, the leading phone-centric identity provider, today announced an exclusive partnership with Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC), to use Prove’s Fonebook technology to more effectively connect with hard-to-reach patients.
Missing or outdated phone numbers and contact information are a common problem with today’s healthcare records, with many health plans seeing up to 50% of phone numbers with missing or incorrect information. For companies like TRHC, that receive patient data from health plan clients and then communicate with patients via telephone, these inaccuracies and deficiencies can be a barrier to timely provision of services. Through this exclusive partnership, TRHC can more easily overcome these data barriers with automatic data updates to TRHC systems as changes occur.
“Prove’s Fonebook technology can significantly enhance our ability to engage more members, leading to better outcomes,” said Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, Executive Vice President, MedWise HealthCare Division at TRHC.
"We are thrilled to work with Tabula Rasa HealthCare to improve the accuracy of member contact information, which will increase member engagement, helping to improve member health outcomes. We are delighted that Tabula Rasa HealthCare has been able to provide such significant results for their clients through our Fonebook technology to more easily and securely engage with their customers," said Rodger Desai, CEO and co-founder of Prove.
This announcement highlights Prove’s growing expansion into the healthcare arena. “We’re excited to see major players in both the payer and provider sides of the healthcare sector taking advantage of Prove’s phone number-centric identity platform to significantly improve engagement rates, which result in the best ongoing care for their members,” says Mike Bechtel, Prove’s VP of Healthcare. “The importance of identity authentication technology can’t be overstated in a field where customer safety and privacy, in all aspects, are the ultimate priority.”
Learn more about how Prove and Tabula Rasa HealthCare can help you connect more effectively with hard-to-reach members here: https://info.prove.com/improve-member-contactability-with-prove-fonebook.
About Prove
Prove is the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number. With 1 billion+ consumer and small business identity tokens under continuous management, Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity™ platform helps financial, healthcare, insurance, retail, and technology companies secure personal data while accelerating revenue and reducing OPEX across mobile, desktop, tablet, contact center, and in-store channels. 1,000+ companies and 500+ banks trust Prove to secure their onboarding, digital servicing, call center, e-commerce, payments, and compliance experiences. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about how Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity™ technology can improve your identity verification strategies to make your digital experiences safer, faster, and easier, visit prove.com.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare plans and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. TRHC’s proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve member outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC’s extensive community pharmacy and clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for members nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.
TRHC
Anthony Mirenda
amirenda@trhc.com
T: (908) 380-2143
EMILY RILEY
TRHC
Anthony Mirenda
amirenda@trhc.com
T: (908) 380-2143
EMILY RILEY
WIT Strategy
+1 415-710-2804
email us here