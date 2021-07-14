SAMBA TV APPOINTS DIVYA GHATAK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Accomplished Technology Industry Executive Joins Global Leader in Omniscreen Advertising and Analytics as it Embarks on Accelerated Growth PhaseSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced the appointment of Divya Ghatak to its board of directors. Ghatak is the Chief People Officer at the newly public SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and brings a wealth of experience scaling companies in Silicon Valley as an executive leader overseeing global people operations, culture, and talent initiatives that help accelerate growth for software, high-tech, and medical technology companies.
"We are pleased to welcome Divya to Samba TV’s board to share her voice and extensive experience scaling organizations in highly competitive industries," said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. "We are fortunate to have her guidance to help us execute on our mission."
For the last several years, Ghatak has served as Chief People Officer of SentinelOne following decades of leadership in global talent and human resources for both private and public companies. Prior to joining SentinelOne, she led HR globally as Vice President, People at Nevro Corp., a publicly traded global medical technology company. Before Nevro Corp., Ghatak served as Chief People Officer at GoodData Corporation, a data analytics software company.
“I am thrilled to join the board and share my perspective with the executive leadership at Samba TV to help them achieve their goals,” said Ms. Ghatak. “Having devoted my career to developing world-class teams in highly competitive industries, it’s exciting to join Samba TV’s governing body as they embark on their next phase of growth, scale their global team, and increase their leading market position.”
Since July 2016, Ghatak has served on the board of directors for Watermark, a non-profit dedicated to increasing the number of women in leadership. Watermark and SentinelOne are both active sponsors of Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS). Ghatak is also a member of the board of advisors of Findem, Inc., a company that uses an artificial intelligence platform to assist companies in their employee hiring. Ms. Ghatak holds a B.A. in Economics from Delhi University in India and an M.A. in Human Resources Management and Personnel Administration, from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
Ghatak’s appointment follows an April 2021 announcement of Snap (NYSE: Snap) CBO Jeremi Gorman joining Samba TV’s board of directors.
About Samba TV
Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on one of the most comprehensive sources of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 24 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world’s leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.
