Data Axle Hires New VP of Marketing with Proven Track Record in Digital Marketing Technology
New marketing lead reflects progressive blend of data technology, storytelling and strategic marketing communications expertise to drive growth
It’s perfectly aligned to have someone at our marketing helm who understands the industry landscape, and our innovation leadership relative to the journey ahead, at a deep level.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the industry enters the next era of data-driven marketing, Data Axle has hired seasoned B2B strategic marketing communications leader Alicia Mickelsen as its new Vice President of Marketing. Mickelsen comes aboard as the nearly 50-year-old company and longstanding leader in audience-centric data solutions continues to elevate its leadership to guide and serve data-driven marketers in their journeys to successfully acquire and retain customers.
— Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino
“Given Alicia’s experience and reputation for holding an audience-centric view, a deep understanding of data itself, as well as her knack for storytelling, Data Axle’s brand and our teams will be incredibly well served by her blended perspective and her talents,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “It’s perfectly aligned to have someone at our marketing helm who understands the industry landscape, and our innovation leadership relative to the journey ahead, at a deep level. She’ll ensure that we tell our data innovation story in the most meaningful ways and our clients only benefit from our leadership in the space.”
An Integrated Mindset
On prior posts for [x+1] and then Rocket Fuel, Inc., Mickelsen forged robust integrated marketing programs designing international campaigns from imaginative product launches to high-revenue-driving lead generation programs. Her most recent post prior to joining Data Axle was Head of Marketing for influencer marketing platform Linqia. She began her career in public relations designing comprehensive media and social media strategies for leaders in technology such as Alcatel-Lucent, Broadcom and Rackspace. In addition, she serves as the co-founder of the bi-coastal 500-member M2M -- Marketers2Marketers -- whose mission is to bring together women in B2B marketing to deepen their industry expertise, skill sets and corporate networks.
“Now is an incredible time to join data leader Data Axle and its world-class management team. Given my decade of experience marketing to marketers, I know their pain points and how to connect and drive interest as well as how to find and connect with nonprofit, political and technology leaders who rely on data. I look forward to operationalizing a strategic and highly creative integrated approach -- drawing out stories of our data innovation and leadership to accelerate the company’s growth. From my perspective, this means working collaboratively across all of our operating divisions to ensure the company, and ultimately our clients, continue to succeed,” said Mickelsen.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
