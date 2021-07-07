Dstillery Bolsters Technology and Marketing Leadership with New Executive Hires and Promotions
Wickus Martin Promoted to SVP, Technology & Engineering, Patti Boyle Named SVP, Head of MarketingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dstillery, the leading custom targeting solutions partner for agencies and brands, today announced that it has strengthened its technology, engineering and marketing capabilities through the addition of executive leadership hires and promotions.
Wickus Martin has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Technology & Engineering, while Patti Boyle has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Both leaders will oversee critical components of the company’s strategy and product development as Dstillery guides brands and agencies into the post-cookie future of advertising.
Martin, a founding member of Dstillery’s Machine Learning Engineering team, has been with the company for more than seven years, working in both the Engineering and Data Science departments. In his new role, Martin is responsible for the company’s technical vision, identifying strategic technologies and innovative capabilities to meet agency and advertiser needs, as the company defines the future of targeting solutions. He’ll also work closely with Dstillery’s Product team to advance strategic product roadmaps, overseeing the software development, testing and launch processes. Martin has more than 20 years of experience in software development and managing engineering teams. His previous position at Dstillery was Director of Machine Learning Engineering and prior to that he worked in London specializing in investment banking technology for major global financial institutions such as J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank.
Boyle joins the company in a full-time capacity after serving as the Acting Head of Marketing since December 2019. In that time, she has spearheaded Dstillery’s strategic marketing, reaching leading agency decision-makers and brand marketers, as part of a wider effort to prepare the industry for third-party cookie deprecation. In her new role, she is responsible for articulating Dstillery’s brand and new product positioning, advancing the company’s profile through thought leadership, and developing advanced digital demand generation programs to grow its customer base. Over the course of Boyle’s career, she has held senior leadership positions in major holdco ad agencies, including J. Walter Thompson and FCB, and led marketing for global fintech, wealthtech and edtech organizations in New York and London. In recent years, Boyle has worked as an outsourced CMO with NewSpring, the national private equity firm, where she continues to serve on its Value Creation Team.
“Innovation is a constant in data-driven advertising, and that relentless dynamism requires continuous investment in technology, and in communicating the benefits and opportunities that change drives,” said Michael Beebe, CEO of Dstillery.
“As a long-term leader of our Machine Learning Engineering team, Wickus understands how to scale and productionalize our data science and modeling, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to the ever-changing data landscape. We are thrilled to welcome him to the executive leadership team, where he will put those talents to work across our technology organization to prepare us for the next chapter of more privacy friendly, cloud based targeting.”
“Dstillery has always had a reputation for thought leadership in the area of data science, and Patti has taken that to a whole new level. She has helped us to communicate the complexity behind our targeting solutions in terms of the value proposition for our clients, and to raise awareness of our groundbreaking new ID-free Custom AI targeting technology. As a member of Dstillery’s executive management team, she will continue to help Dstillery and its clients understand and capitalize on the ongoing evolution in data-driven advertising.”
