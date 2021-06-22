Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,627 in the last 365 days.

Wastewater discharge in Altoona

ALTOONA - A plugged sewer line led to a discharge of several hundred gallons of process wastewater that reached a small tributary of Little Four Mile Creek near Altoona this morning.

Marzetti Frozen Foods, 803 Eighth St. SW, reported the release of starchy process wastewater, indicating it flowed overland about 100 yards before reaching the tributary.

DNR staff said the creek looked cloudy and white for several hundred yards until it mixed with clear water downstream. DNR staff saw live minnows in the stream and no signs of a fish kill.

Contractors are onsite for cleanup.

DNR will continue to monitor the cleanup and consider any appropriate enforcement action.

You just read:

Wastewater discharge in Altoona

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.