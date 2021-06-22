Wastewater discharge in Altoona

ALTOONA - A plugged sewer line led to a discharge of several hundred gallons of process wastewater that reached a small tributary of Little Four Mile Creek near Altoona this morning.

Marzetti Frozen Foods, 803 Eighth St. SW, reported the release of starchy process wastewater, indicating it flowed overland about 100 yards before reaching the tributary.

DNR staff said the creek looked cloudy and white for several hundred yards until it mixed with clear water downstream. DNR staff saw live minnows in the stream and no signs of a fish kill.

Contractors are onsite for cleanup.

DNR will continue to monitor the cleanup and consider any appropriate enforcement action.