Award-winning Site VTDigger Uses Ad Management System to Fund More Great Journalism
Earns more programmatic revenue in first two weeks of March than during all of 2020
Hashtag Labs gave us a simple solution for implementing best-in-class ad-loading infrastructure. It saved the tech department time and money, and pleased the business team by increasing revenue.”MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the stories that powerful people want to hide costs money. VTDigger has come up with a number of ways to fund its award-winning investigative journalism, and its newest approach may benefit other publications, too: Using an ad management system to maximize revenue from programmatic advertising.
— VTDigger CTO Stacey Peters
A statewide news organization, VTDigger publishes in-depth news reports on matters of public interest, and is the only daily news organization in Vermont that publishes exclusively online. It reaches 700,000 individual readers a month with daily news stories about state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy. In 2020, its coverage won four awards from Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. When Jim Lehnhoff saw a gap in the publication’s programmatic strategy after becoming VTDigger’s Chief Revenue Officer in August, he asked Hashtag Labs to solve it.
“Finding technologies to help our editorial team is my first priority,” said VTDigger CTO Stacey Peters. “After ensuring that the CMS and other editorial-related tech is where it needs to be, we rarely have enough resources left to focus on the complex (and sometimes wonky!) world of advertising technology. Hashtag Labs gave us a simple solution for implementing best-in-class ad-loading infrastructure. It saved the tech department time and money, and pleased the business team by increasing operational efficiencies and revenue right out of the gate.”
Hashtag Labs brought VTDigger cutting-edge software tools and a leading-edge programmatic strategy. The HTL BID Ad Management System by Hashtag Labs helped bring VTDigger more programmatic revenue in first two weeks of March than the publication had earned during all of 2020.
“It’s exciting to be able to help publishers like VTDigger,” said Hashtag Labs Founder and CEO John Shankman. “We’re gratified to know that our Ad Management System has helped VTDigger gain operational efficiencies and bring in the higher revenue that its exceptional content deserves.”
About VTDigger
A project of The Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, VTDigger has the largest news operation in Vermont. Our 14 reporters and six editors serve 700,000 monthly readers, and we reach another 200,000 readers each month through our distribution service, which is used by 13 local daily and weekly newspapers across the state. In 2020, VTDigger was commended by the New York Times for building strong social trust that has helped Vermont meet the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We received four national journalism awards in 2020 from LION Publishers, including Best Coronavirus Coverage. Visit us at https://vtdigger.org/ .
About Hashtag Labs
Hashtag Labs is a collection of curious, hard-working people who love the Internet and are committed to honest, capable work in content monetization. Founded in 2014, we are experts in technical and business development for digital publishers such as MindBodyGreen, Gear Patrol, Gothamist, Adweek, Funny Or Die, and Atlas Obscura. Visit us at hashtag-labs.com.
