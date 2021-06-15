Prove Joins Good Health Pass Collaborative, Endorses Principles & Work Toward Global Standards for Digital Health Passes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prove, the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number, today announced its endorsement of the Good Health Pass Collaborative, a multi-sector, global effort to develop guiding principles and standards for interoperable – and universally accepted – digital health passes. The Collaborative is a project of ID2020, a public-private partnership made up of businesses, nonprofits, governments and individuals focused on ethical, privacy-protecting approaches to digital ID.
As the popularity and proliferation of digital health passes grows in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prove supports the principles outlined in the Collaborative’s first white paper entitled Good Health Pass: A Safe Path to Global Reopening. The paper issues an urgent call to action for policymakers and government agencies, solution providers, and the health sector in a critical first step that could help restore global travel and accelerate global economic recovery.
Last week, the Collaborative released the Good Health Pass Collaborative Interoperability Blueprint draft for a period of public review and comment. The release of the draft followed on the heels of a letter from the Collaborative to G7 leaders, urging them to adopt principles for digital health passes and establish a high-level, international working group to harmonize standards at the G7 Summit, which concluded on Sunday.
In its breadth and depth, the Blueprint represents the most comprehensive work to date on digital health passes. It outlines specifications and standards, which will help ensure that digital health pass systems are privacy-protecting, user-controlled, equitable, globally-interoperable, and universally accepted for international travel.
"There is a lot to get right to make health passes effective. Security, interoperability, data privacy, ease of use, and of course consumer consent and control are all critical factors,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove. “The Good Health Pass Collaborative has allowed us to collaborate and build the collective trust we need to safely return to normal life.”
Leaders in the digital health pass space leverage Prove's Trust Score™ to secure the use of private health data. These solutions, which are being developed to align with the standards outlined by the Good Health Pass Collaborative, will enable businesses and consumers with the security, ease and privacy to confidently use health passports.
“We are delighted to welcome Prove to the Good Health Pass Collaborative,” said ID2020 head of advocacy and communications, Ethan Veneklasen. “Our partners share a commitment to the idea that digital health passes – if properly designed and implemented – could offer a path to safely resume international travel, and restart the global economy. But, in order to achieve the desired impact, they must be widely adopted by individuals and universally accepted by airlines and border control agencies. Building this level of trust will require concerted effort – and unprecedented collaboration – across multiple sectors. We are grateful to Prove for their participation and for their commitment to privacy and user control of sensitive health data.”
Emily Riley
As the popularity and proliferation of digital health passes grows in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prove supports the principles outlined in the Collaborative’s first white paper entitled Good Health Pass: A Safe Path to Global Reopening. The paper issues an urgent call to action for policymakers and government agencies, solution providers, and the health sector in a critical first step that could help restore global travel and accelerate global economic recovery.
Last week, the Collaborative released the Good Health Pass Collaborative Interoperability Blueprint draft for a period of public review and comment. The release of the draft followed on the heels of a letter from the Collaborative to G7 leaders, urging them to adopt principles for digital health passes and establish a high-level, international working group to harmonize standards at the G7 Summit, which concluded on Sunday.
In its breadth and depth, the Blueprint represents the most comprehensive work to date on digital health passes. It outlines specifications and standards, which will help ensure that digital health pass systems are privacy-protecting, user-controlled, equitable, globally-interoperable, and universally accepted for international travel.
"There is a lot to get right to make health passes effective. Security, interoperability, data privacy, ease of use, and of course consumer consent and control are all critical factors,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove. “The Good Health Pass Collaborative has allowed us to collaborate and build the collective trust we need to safely return to normal life.”
Leaders in the digital health pass space leverage Prove's Trust Score™ to secure the use of private health data. These solutions, which are being developed to align with the standards outlined by the Good Health Pass Collaborative, will enable businesses and consumers with the security, ease and privacy to confidently use health passports.
“We are delighted to welcome Prove to the Good Health Pass Collaborative,” said ID2020 head of advocacy and communications, Ethan Veneklasen. “Our partners share a commitment to the idea that digital health passes – if properly designed and implemented – could offer a path to safely resume international travel, and restart the global economy. But, in order to achieve the desired impact, they must be widely adopted by individuals and universally accepted by airlines and border control agencies. Building this level of trust will require concerted effort – and unprecedented collaboration – across multiple sectors. We are grateful to Prove for their participation and for their commitment to privacy and user control of sensitive health data.”
Emily Riley
WIT Strategy for Prove
email us here