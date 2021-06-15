PROTXX and Brainbox Announce Neuroscience Product Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Menlo Park, California based precision healthcare technology pioneer PROTXX and Cardiff, Wales based neuroscience technology provider Brainbox today announced a new partnership to bring the PROTXX neurophysiological assessment solution to Brainbox customers.
The PROTXX Clinic platform integrates the company’s “phybrata” wearable neurophysiological impairment sensor, machine learning analytics, and cloud-based data services to enhance in-clinic and remote care of patients with complex neurological conditions that can result from injuries, disease, aging, or genetic disorders. These conditions include concussions, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease, all of which can lead to disruptions that are widespread throughout the brain and cause patients to suffer from impairments to multiple physiological systems in their bodies. Standard clinical approaches to studying and diagnosing these multiple impairments and monitoring the effectiveness of treatments and rehabilitation either (i) require multiple time-consuming tests carried out by multiple clinical specialists using expensive lab equipment, or (ii) are limited to subjective observations and reliance on patient self-reporting. The PROTXX phybrata sensor enables much easier to use, lower cost, in-clinic and remote precision patient assessments. PROTXX has worked with leading clinical neurology researchers to refine the phybrata mobile app user interface to maximize ease-of-use for patient self-testing at home.
Andrew Thomas, Managing Director of Brainbox, says, “We are very excited about the possibilities that the PROTXX Clinic platform will open up for our customers, by enabling comprehensive neurosensory and neuromotor performance assessments in any clinical setting or research lab, as well as expanding remote assessments in areas such as sports settings. This increased access for larger numbers of clinicians, researchers, and patients will help to accelerate the pace of discovery and innovation in the assessment treatment, and rehabilitation of many different neurological conditions.”
PROTXX CEO and Founder, John Ralston, added: “Partnering with Brainbox is a natural and important step for us. Their broad and deep expertise in clinical neurology and research products, coupled with their global customer reach, will accelerate deployments of the PROTXX Clinic solution in both research and clinical environments, and will expand the number of patients who can benefit from individualized, quantitative, and remote assessments of neurophysiological impairment severity and response to treatment and rehabilitation.”
The PROTXX Clinic platform is now available to purchase from Brainbox. If you would like to learn more about the system, or the fundamentals of phybrata as a neurophysiological assessment technique, you can find additional details on the Brainbox website (https://brainbox-neuro.com/).
About PROTXX, Inc. (https://protxx.com/)
PROTXX innovations in wearable sensors, machine learning, and remote patient care transform the lives of tens of millions of people with complex neurophysiological medical conditions that can result from injuries, disease, aging, or genetic disorders. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with Canadian operations based in Calgary, PROTXX is led by an accomplished team of IoT device and data platform engineers, clinical neurology researchers and practitioners, and digital healthcare business professionals. Supported by a well-established network of R&D, manufacturing, clinical pilot, and distributor partners in Canada and the U.S., PROTXX has been recognized with numerous industrial, academic, and government awards.
About Brainbox (https://brainbox-neuro.com/)
Headquartered in Cardiff, UK, Brainbox brings together decades of technical and academic expertise to offer the widest range of best-in-class neuroscience technologies on the market. Working closely with world-leading manufacturers, we bring together a broad range of products, including non-invasive brain stimulation systems, cutting-edge brain imaging technologies, neurophysiological assessment tools, and an extensive line of supplementary devices, software, and accessories. Our dedicated team of neuroscience experts works with clinical neurologists and researchers worldwide to provide tailored and fully integrated technological solutions, data acquisition and analysis software, and hands on training to satisfy even the most demanding clinical neurology and brain research requirements.
Media Inquiries:
John Ralston
