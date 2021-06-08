Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NetWise Launches Industry-Leading B2B Audience Data Platform

Enables B2B marketers to target campaigns across every platform in every channel

We rely on unique, accurate data from NetWise to reach the right business prospects. We look forward to using the new NetWise Audience Platform to reach prospects and repeat customers more easily.”
— DAYTA Marketing COO Laura Krueger
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B marketers now have an easier time reaching just the right audiences. That’s thanks to the launch of the NetWise Audience Platform, which NetWise announced today.

The NetWise Audience Platform enables any marketing team, no matter how big or small, simple or sophisticated, to execute well-targeted marketing campaigns across every platform in every channel. Once a company has signed up with NetWise, the Platform enables that company to analyze, build, and execute on complex, custom, and targeted audiences whenever it wants. This level of mastery over business marketing data was previously only available to large companies that could afford expensive teams of engineers and analysts.

“We rely on unique, accurate data from NetWise to reach the right business prospects for our clients,” said DAYTA Marketing COO Laura Krueger. “We look forward to using the new NetWise Audience Platform to reach new prospects and repeat customers even more easily than before.”

The NetWise Audience Platform offers a number of features, including:
1) Search 100MM B2B contacts at 30MM U.S. businesses
2) Access to our business-to-consumer ID graph
3) Unlimited user seats
4) Unlimited social audiences
5) Generate, import, append, save, & export audiences

NetWise abides by the self-regulating guidelines of the IAB, DMA, NAI and DAA, as confirmed by its annual third-party audit.

“Initially we built the platform for our own internal use only — in order to better package the audiences our customers wanted,” said NetWise CEO Dwight Gorall. “Once we started using it, we found it so easy to use that we realized it would benefit our customers, as well, so we decided to make it more widely available. Our beta-testing partners have found it quite helpful. We hope others will, too.”

To start using it, go to https://netwisedata.com

This story appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/363957/netwise-claims-tool-helps-b2b-publishers-target-au.html

About NetWise

NetWise is the leading provider of true Multi-Channel B2B Marketing Data, to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our data products help power the majority of business data across all of Ad & Mar-Tech. Our B2B Audience Data Platform enables any marketing team, no matter how big or small, simple or sophisticated, to execute successfully targeted marketing campaigns across every platform in every channel.

NetWise uses world-class, highly-scalable, cloud-based technology to deliver unique B2B Audience Data products to its customers and partners. Our proprietary B2B-to-Consumer ID Graph means you reach the same person everywhere and every time. We abide by the self-regulating guidelines of the IAB, DMA, NAI and DAA, confirmed by our annual 3rd party audit.

