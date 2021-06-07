SDDOT and Union County Seek Public Input into Union County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 4, 2021 Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

YANKTON, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Union County, will hold an online public meeting to present information on the Union County Master Transportation Plan.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website (https://ulteig.com/unioncountymtp/) rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

The Union County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the public meeting is to inform the public of the study’s recommendations, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Union County, and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Union County’s roadway, bus / transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Written and verbal comments will be accepted any time between June 3 and July 3, 2021.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

