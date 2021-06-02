Protected by Flashtalking and Viant Partner to Support Major Brand OTT Advertisers
With a shared commitment to verification and invalid traffic protections for advanced TV, partners forge turnkey client solutions at scale
Viant is thrilled to partner with Protected by Flashtalking to further ensure that our clients are operating in fraud-free environments against measurable media.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad management, data-driven creative, and unified insights, today announced that Protected by Flashtalking and Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company are collaborating to support clients worldwide, providing industry-leading protections against current and developing CTV ad fraud threats. Following its acquisition of Protected Media, Flashtalking offers the industry an MRC accredited solution for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Detection and Filtration in OTT.
— Jon Ahuna, SVP Operations, Viant
CTV/OTT consumption is on the rise – and with that means the advertising opportunity. According to eMarketer, US CTV ad spending will increase to $11.36 billion in 2021, with an estimated reach of $18.29 billion by 2024. These growth dynamics have resulted in a complex and disjointed ecosystem of platforms that sit between the advertisers on the demand side and the publishers and consumers on the supply side and opens major susceptibility for fraudsters to take advantage of the nascent channel. These activities, including device impersonation, invalid server-side ad insertion (SSAI), and channel spoofing, adversely affect the industry and all the stakeholders involved. Flashtalking and Viant are two companies committed to helping advertisers engage and succeed during this evolving terrain.
“Viant is thrilled to partner with Protected by Flashtalking to further ensure that our clients are operating in fraud-free environments against measurable media,” said Jon Ahuna, SVP Operations, Viant. “We continue to demonstrate our long-standing commitment to brands and agencies by offering high-quality inventory and delivering superior return on ad spend in cookieless environments within our Adelphic® advertising software.”
‘The ad fraud arms race is relentless, with fraudsters continually working to hack their way around the most advanced methods and technologies,” said Asaf Greiner, General Manager for Verification at Flashtalking. “Mutual commitment to ensuring advertisers’ commitment for emerging channels is always protected will lead to strong industry standards. As we lead the way, we are thrilled to work with partners like Viant, who are aligned on this vision.”
“As we’ve continued to evolve to serve the sophisticated marketer, our partnerships and integrations have reflected our commitment to transparency, quality and omnichannel,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “We don’t just help our partners and clients adopt and adapt for emerging channels and the inherent challenges that must be solved within -- we help them get operational so that they can plan and buy with confidence. We’re glad that thanks to the work of Protected by Flashtalking we can partner so meaningfully with Viant. We’ll help their brand advertisers venture confidently to plan and buy at greater scale in the CTV/OTT space.”
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.
Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.
Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com
About Viant
Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2020 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
+ +1 917-714-9213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn