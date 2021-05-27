Flashtalking and BrightLine Partner to Unlock Interactive Personalized Advertising across Premium CTV Properties
Partnership extends personalized, interactive advertising and creative formats into the wider CTV/OTT ecosystem
This partnership affords advertisers the greatest opportunity for market leading personalized ad experiences at global scale.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights, announced that it has formed an exclusive partnership with enhanced CTV ad leader, BrightLine, to extend personalized interactive advertising and advanced ad format capabilities to CTV/OTT environments. Given its comprehensive footprint of SDK partnerships across all leading OTT apps, including Hulu, NBCU, Discovery Networks, among many others, BrightLine provides omnichannel advertisers sizable distribution of advanced and engageable ad experiences, while Flashtalking brings to bear multi-format dynamic creative personalization capabilities at scale across its global client base.
— Michael Tuminello, Flashtalking’s VP of Strategy for Video
“BrightLine historically has done a remarkable job of supporting premium publishers who absolutely expect to be able to run innovative and engaging new ad formats in the CTV channel,” said Michael Tuminello, Flashtalking’s VP of Strategy for Video. “Using BrightLine’s in-app technology footprint and Flashtalking’s industry leading dynamic personalization platform, this partnership affords advertisers the greatest opportunity for market leading personalized ad experiences at global scale, merging interactivity and dynamic ad creative, for both advertisers and publishers.”
The combined offering enables advertisers around the world using Flashtalking’s platform to leverage an end-to-end set of ad creative capabilities in the CTV space, as well as detailed campaign performance reporting, showing CTV creative performance relative to online video, desktop, mobile and social channels.
“Flashtalking’s global market leadership in creative personalization was attractive to BrightLine, as we are always looking for the best ways to provide seamless execution to brands’ premium television ad experiences across digital channels,” said Robert Aksman, President of BrightLine. “Flashtalking’s reach and expertise in managing complex campaigns for a huge roster of global brands totally complements our in-app CTV offering to premium publishers.”
“With three successful acquisitions and one successful merger since 2015 under our belt, Flashtalking has proven that we can move quickly to integrate external technology partners to bring new capabilities online for our clients.” said Andy Pocock, SVP of partnerships at Flashtalking. "This strength is applicable to partnerships as well as acquisitions, and in the converging TV/CTV space, Brightline is a key player for us to partner with to connect the advertising needs of major brands with the latest innovations that broadcasters are tapping Brightline to provide.”
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.
Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.
Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com
About BrightLine
BrightLine is the market leader for Advanced TV, powering Fortune 100 companies with the industry’s most engaging and scalable advanced TV solutions in the age of streaming. Founded over a decade ago, BrightLine was the first company to pioneer interactive television solutions for brands. Today BrightLine offers InCAST, the industry’s most powerful Advanced TV technology suite that gives marketers a plug-and-play solution to take advantage of the entire scale of Over-The-Top (OTT), connected TV and Smart TV advertising opportunities. Fortune 100 companies rely on BrightLine’s unprecedented reach to engage their audiences with interactive ads across broadcast and cable stations, including AMC, A&E, CBS, Discovery, ESPN, Fox, Hulu, MTV and VH1, and OTT delivery platforms, including Roku, Samsung, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation, as well as leading ad networks and Demand-Side-Platforms (DSPs). Learn more about BrightLine at www.brightline.tv and follow BrightLine on Twitter @BrightLine_TV.
