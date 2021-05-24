Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dating Group Announces Completion of DilMil Acquisition

Company to Expand Operations in India

We plan to continue our global expansion into Europe, South America and beyond.”
— Bill Alena, CIO, Dating Group
MALTA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dating Group, a forward-thinking social discovery company and owner of popular services that connect people across the world such as Dating.com, DateMyAge, XOXO, Tubit, ChinaLove, and DilMil, announced that it has completed the acquisition of DilMil and plans a major expansion of its operations within India.

In 2020, Dating Group signed the terms of the acquisition with DilMil investors and its founder, KJ Dhaliwal. Upon completion of the acquisition, Mr. Dhaliwal joined Dating Group and was appointed Chief Strategy Officer of the company.

Since the acquisition a little more than a year ago, DilMil has demonstrated significant growth - at around 50% - and a 38% increase in active users through the implementation of new features and a renewed focus on its audience and their desires.

“By leveraging Dating Group’s resources and experience, we redesigned the platform to make it more user-focused. As a direct result, we experienced a sizable increase in user engagement,” said Mr. Dhaliwal. “We are planning to launch in India to help Indians connect with South Asians all over the world and bring a product to market that will be tailored toward the Indian consumer, which is not a focus of any other mass market dating apps.”

In general, the pandemic accelerated the need for better user experiences in dating and relationship apps specifically and social discovery tools as a whole. The dating population had to rely on apps and technology to connect from the comfort of their homes as the traditional venues for dating all shut down. The apps helped individuals decrease their impending concerns of loneliness and depression by giving them a way to continue creating human connections. The DilMil transformation was a direct response to this need and the growth has not slowed since the world began reopening.

“We are proud to have DilMil in our portfolio and to continue fulfilling our mission of connecting people across the globe,” said Bill Alena, Chief Investment Officer, Dating Group. “We plan to continue our global expansion into Europe, South America and beyond. There’s a wealth of opportunity as we define the social discovery space and transform the dating industry,” said Mr. Alena.

About Dating Group
Dating Group is one of the largest Social Discovery companies in the world. Its services enable people around the world to connect and date safely, and also to enjoy entertainment together in virtual communities. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals serving more than 73 million users across its portfolio of sites. Its brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, Promise, Tubit, ChinaLove, Dil Mil, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography, and demographics. Dating Group’s Social Discovery products are available in 100+ countries all over the world and on all platforms.

Jen Cohen Crompton
WI Strategy
+1 609-870-0795
