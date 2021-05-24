Data Axle Promotes Neelika Choudhury to Chief Data and Privacy Officer, as Company Accelerates Cloud Data Innovation
Recent Promotion Demonstrates the Company’s Continued Leadership in Data, Privacy, and Its Commitment to Deliver Valuable Insights to Clients
We’ve continued to bring aboard some of the most transformative thinkers in the industry. Neelika and team have truly set our pace and standard for innovation.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four months after her arrival to the company, Data Axle has promoted Neelika Choudhury to Chief Data and Privacy Officer, a newly unified position signaling its commitment to privacy led, technology-focused leadership in the cloud data space, the company announced today. Given its history of steady strategic data acquisitions and myriad assets, Choudhury since her arrival has led the way in advancing the company’s consolidated pipeline structure, aligning data strategy, product management, technology, and operations around a singular cloud-based vision of the future.
— Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino
Choudhury joined Data Axle in January 2021 as senior VP of data strategy, and swiftly embraced the broader imperative set forth by company leadership. Her hiring was part of a concerted move by the company to diversify its bench of domain expertise to serve not only current but future needs of Data Axle clients.
“On an incredibly dynamic data driven marketing landscape, where privacy concerns persist, we trust in our leadership team to constantly innovate but also to simplify, so that we can ensure speed to market for our clients,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “We’ve continued to bring aboard some of the most transformative thinkers in the industry. Neelika and team have truly set our pace and standard for innovation. We are thrilled to have her take the helm on both Data and Privacy, as we work as an integrated team to accelerate the delivery of our data cloud future vision.”
“The foundation we are building is incredibly well fortified, based on a modern pipeline structure, with state of the art data cleansing and advanced use of AI for data enrichment. We are very heavily focused on consumer privacy as a key tenet, using the CCPA as a guideline for all our data ingestion and distribution,” said Choudhury. “We also intend to transcend this foundation. We are building a skyscraper and planning for hundreds of stories beyond where we are today. Our clients, the most innovative data driven marketers in the world, only stand to benefit from our progressive vision. This is such an exciting time for this company and our clients, and I am delighted to be here now.”
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
