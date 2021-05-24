Peer39 Launches First-party Contextual Onboarding, Turning Advertiser Insights into Future-proof Targeting Categories
Solution brings together brands’ historical performance and intelligence, helping buyers migrate to an informed, always-on, cookie-free data strategyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peer39, the leading global provider of pre-bid keyword, contextual, and brand safety solutions for modern marketers, today launched First-party Contextual Onboarding, helping advertisers, data companies, and publishers turn their first-party audience data into contextual signals.
Advertisers have spent years investing in their first-party understanding of their customers. Peer39’s new solution takes that historic first-party intelligence and marries it to where the market is going, providing performance, scale, and compliance, while giving brands the added confidence to expand their most valuable asset.
These resulting customized contextual strategies are informed by brands’ insights and performance data, are completely privacy-compliant, and work across all ad buying platforms. The advanced contextual classifications are derived from continuous performance data. Buyers can determine the contextual, quality, and suitability signals used to build for their programmatic always-on targeting strategies.
“With third party cookie deprecation looming, and the changes it will force on the mechanics of advertising, we applaud the industry for adjusting and bringing new privacy compliant, data-driven optimization tactics that help advertisers maximize ad spend,” said Yale Cohen, EVP of Global Digital Standards at Publicis Media. “The ability to take performance data and customer insights and turn those into actionable, targetable categories based on contextual signals is a gamechanger.”
To activate First-party Contextual Onboarding, advertisers can provide Peer39 with campaign delivery or audiences via URL. Peer39 will onboard this data into its semantic engine and produce a number of distinct and customized targeting categories predicted to generate the highest level of performance.
“Over the past year, we have increasingly seen brands putting more attention and investment into first-party intelligence and the connections it can make across their industry partners,” said Mario Diez, CEO of Peer39. “Clearly, advertisers understand this will be their more important asset in the near future, but the only way to protect this investment is to make it usable via privacy-compliant targeting solutions. First-party Contextual Onboarding is a natural evolution of the advanced contextual market, bringing together years of intelligence, performance and investment buyers have made with future-proofed and scalable data assets.”
Several brands and agencies have already put the service to the test. Key learnings and results include:
- Informed contextual categories drove 3-4x the increase on overall conversion rates as measured by customers.
- Quality signals, such as ad clutter and content richness, were shown to generate upwards of 2x lift in engagement rates as measured by customers.
About Peer39
Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
+1 774-254-0952
email us here