SoftLedger Raises $2.1 Million Seed Round to Provide Real-Time Visibility to Critical Financial Data
Software Attracts Crypto Exchanges and Multi-Entity Businesses as Early Adopters for Ability to Capture and Report High-Volume, Complex Transactions
SoftLedger, a business management software provider, today announced that it closed a $2.1 million seed round led by Naples Technology Ventures, joining previous investors Mucker Capital, Newark Venture Partners, and Acceleprise. The company's software enables organizations to have near real-time visibility into their critical business data. Organizations with multiple entities and organizations that use crypto assets in their operations have been early adopters.
“Every business has unique challenges. Most solve their challenges with software that gets them only part of the way to a complete solution,” said Ben Taylor, Co-founder & CEO of SoftLedger. “SoftLedger’s cloud-native platform and APIs offer customers the ability to create, test, and deploy complete solutions that solve their unique business challenges quickly.”
SoftLedger works with several leading crypto asset exchanges, which has been a key driver of growth this year.
“Companies using crypto assets in their operations face a wide array of unique challenges. Quickly calculating gains and losses for a high volume of complex transactions is critical for these businesses to operate effectively.” said Taylor.
“We invested in SoftLedger because, as the former CFO of a multi-entity global enterprise, I realized the significance of SoftLedger’s benefits to business leaders who want to see operating and financial results in near real time across the enterprise without having to implement expensive, legacy-technology based ERP systems,” said Neeraj Vohra, Chief Investment Officer of Naples Technology Ventures.
Taylor and Co-founder & CTO Geoff Ostrega met as students at the University of Maryland. Taylor has experience working for big names in the industry like Ernst & Young and Fannie Mae. Ostrega has been building software applications since high school and has extensive experience implementing complex cloud-based solutions. The funds raised will be used to accelerate revenue growth, add features, and enhance marketing efforts.
About SoftLedger:
SoftLedger provides real-time visibility to critical financial data. Their cloud-native business management platform and APIs enable organizations to solve their unique business challenges. This includes a full-feature general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, crypto asset management, and more.
About Naples Technology Ventures
Naples Technology Ventures is a Venture Capital Firm that invests in early-stage technology and services companies. NTV looks for companies that show strong value-add and demonstrate being in emergent and/or expanding markets with both Software-As-A Service (SaaS) and/or a Services-based model. NTV focuses on investments in Series Seed and Series A+ rounds. For additional information, visit www.naplestechnologyventures.com or email us at contact@naplestechnologyventures.com
