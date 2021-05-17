ADARA Names Steve Melamed as Chief Revenue Officer
Melamed Focused on Driving Growth Across Adara’s Unique Solutions For Agencies, Marketers and Media PlatformsPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADARA, the global leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced that Steve Melamed is the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Melamed will be focused on driving adoption of ADARA’s unique solutions for enabling agencies, marketers, and media platforms to gain competitive advantage in digital advertising, website personalization, outbound marketing, CRM and loyalty as well as customer insights. Melamed will also be responsible for ADARA’s global growth strategy, including all direct and indirect sales and initiatives.
“ADARA is a global organization delivering solutions for agencies, marketers and media platforms across a variety of industries, positioning the company for dramatic growth as the economy reopens in different markets,” said Steve Melamed, CRO at ADARA. “I’m excited to bring ADARA’s privacy-first solutions to new customers and grow our existing relationships in new directions.”
With 25 years of sales experience building and leading high-performance teams around the globe, before joining ADARA, Melamed led the sales organizations at Selligent and Responsys during periods of exponential growth. At Selligent, Melamed drove the merger of StrongView and Selligent, forming the largest, global independent in the marketing automation space. At Responsys, Melamed led the sales organization during a period where the business grew from a private $20 million business to a public $200 million company with a successful IPO.
“I am pleased to welcome Steve to the executive leadership team. Steve’s long tenure as a growth-focused sales leader at major SaaS companies sets ADARA up for success as we deliver unique solutions for agencies, marketers and media platforms around the globe,” said Layton Han, CEO at ADARA.
About ADARA
ADARA delivers predictive intelligence to power more effective consumer recognition and engagement to create a competitive edge. Leading consumer brands rely on ADARA’s privacy-first platform to power safe and transparent data sharing for a complete view of the customer. ADARA combines the power of global data consortiums to inform its 1.7 billion digital identities with over 23 billion data elements across 130 countries and serving Global 2,000 customers. Ethically orchestrating data is coded in our DNA. With Great Data Comes Great Responsibility.
