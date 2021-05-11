Naples Technology Ventures Announces the Launch of NTV Prosperity Fund for Minority Owned Technology Businesses
New Fund Will Prioritize Investment in Minority owned businesses and SaaS-Based Companies Serving FinTech, HealthTech, InsurTech, Cybersecurity, and DevOps
With Vercie on board as part of NTV, we are certain to achieve our goal of making an impact with minority entrepreneurs across the nation”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) announces the kick off of its next fund, the NTV Prosperity Fund, a fund investing primarily in Black and other Minority owned companies. The Fund will allow NTV to expand their financial and operational expertise to minority individuals and companies that have traditionally been largely excluded from opportunities available to non-minorities in the Venture Capital sector. In selecting its investments, the Fund will also give a consideration to whether an investment in a target company is likely to expand job opportunities in marginalized communities.
— Brij Sharma, NTV’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner
NTV Prosperity Fund will be dedicated to investing in promising early-stage technology companies in the Pre-Revenue, Pre-Seed, and Seed stages. The fund will seek investment opportunities within the AI and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, robotics and other advanced technology sectors, with ideal companies operating under a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
“We are proud to find a way to give back by putting to work what we know and do best,” said Mike Abbaei, NTV’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “We picked the tag line “Together We Change” to prove that if everyone in the ecosystem comes together, not only can we force a change socially, we can also deliver positive economic outcomes."
“It is a great opportunity to partner up with Vercie Lark, our newest Portfolio Partner and a veteran technology executive with ties to minority communities and companies. With Vercie on board as part of NTV, we are certain to achieve our goal of making an impact with minority entrepreneurs across the nation," said Brij Sharma, NTV’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner.
NTV emphasizes an active investment approach, whereby the firm builds relationships with company leaders to help them achieve sustainability through a balance of aggressive growth, cost controls and judicious spending. NTV’s resources that include a stellar Advisory Board of highly accomplished Corporate Executives and Business Leaders bring additional dimension and depth. NTV team provides active support by evaluating market and consumer trends, domestic and global economic developments, sales and revenue management, expense and margin analysis, new opportunity identification, and business news and regulatory changes.
About Naples Technology Ventures
Naples Technology Ventures (NTV) was founded in 2018 to invest in early-stage businesses focused on disruptive technologies, including AI and machine learning, blockchain, IoT, robotics, and other advanced technology sectors. The firm focuses on SaaS-based companies in emergent or expanding markets that depend upon evolution and change as part of their survival.
Media Contact:
Daria Abbaei
Director of Investor Relations (NTV)
dabbaei@naplestechnologyventures.com
443-514-6164
Daria Abbaei
Naples Technology Ventures
+12392061845 ext.
email us here