Alliant Names Brent Pero Chief Revenue Officer
Former Acxiom SVP will lead sales efforts in fast-growing audience data businessBREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading transaction data-driven audience company, announced that it has hired Brent Pero as its Chief Revenue Officer. Formerly the SVP Strategic Partnerships at Acxiom, Pero brings a unique skill set that enabled him to create large-scale revenue strategies and form strategic partnerships -- skills he will deploy as he leads Alliant’s sales organization.
A proven sales and business development leader with a track record in global enterprise sales and new media development, Pero is now tasked with propelling Alliant’s vision and delivering significant brand growth and market expansion for the organization.
“I am excited to be a part of the Alliant team and look forward to driving revenue strategies to take the company to the next level,” Pero said. “With the changing landscape of the data industry, this is an exciting time —I look forward to helping Alliant bring added value to their clients and partners.”
“Alliant’s goal is always to recruit the best possible talent,” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, CEO and founder of Alliant. “Brent’s experience will provide valuable leadership and insight to the sales organization — he will be pivotal in scaling our multi-channel business vision. Brent’s experience working with advertisers to unlock the power of data assets will support Alliant as we solidify our position as the leading independent data cooperative for consumer brands.”
About Alliant
Alliant delivers people-based audiences that optimize marketing profitability in any channel. The company’s audience, enrichment and predictive modeling solutions are all built upon billions of consumer data points, advanced data science and high-performance technology. Great people, great data and great technology consistently delivers exceptional results for brands and their agencies.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
+ +1 774-254-0952
email us here