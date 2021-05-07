Intent Data Reveals 'Traditional Marketing' Disconnect Among Advertisers: Bombora Company Surge(R) Spots Trend
"NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brands and agencies seem to be on different pages when it comes to "traditional marketing." Many formerly "proven" strategies have gone by the wayside. Seismic changes in consumer and business buying habits and technology have forced marketers to rethink every interaction. "Traditional marketing" in this case refers to "any type of promotion, advertising or campaign that has been in use by companies for years, and that has a proven success rate." Intent data shows fewer and fewer agencies buying it.
— Merkle B2B CEO Michael McLaren
Time-tested success metrics are also being called into question, forcing marketers to redefine the meaning of success in 2021. While much can be gleaned from the old sales playbook, it’s important to not get confused by the changing dynamics, complexity, and stiff competition in this new digital age.
Topics identified in previous weeks continue to climb. Marketers are showing longevity of interest in word-of-mouth, search engines, SEO/SEM retargeting and customer delight, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R). Agencies are also homing in on “social content and apps” – shorthand for "social media and content marketing," which represents content and link-sharing on various social media platforms.
A marketing aphorism holds that it takes an average of seven interactions (or prospects, impressions, or interactions) with your brand before a purchase will take place. We have already seen an explosion of apps and content as a host of industries cashed in during the pandemic, capitalizing on an accelerated surge in interest emerging from the working-from-home model.
New apps, along with the introduction of emerging devices, and a move to 5G are helping to fuel this burgeoning online marketplace. Add these new advances to the normal challenge of getting a message into a busy customer’s consciousness, and it’s easy to see you’re probably not communicating enough. That’s where the rule of seven comes in. In the context of COVID-19, and the growing volume of online content, it’s never been more important to employ multiple platforms, multiple times and the all-important personal touch.
-- Written by Michael McLaren, CEO, Merkle B2B
This column first appeared in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/363076/intent-data-reveals-traditional-marketing-discon.html
