Prove Accelerates Global Expansion with New Product Offerings in Australia, France, and Germany
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prove, the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number, today announced the expansion of its Trust Score™ and Identity Verify™ products to Australia, France, and Germany.
Today’s product launches in Australia, France, and Germany are the latest advancements in Prove’s global-forward strategy, with international solutions already live in the UK, Canada, and Hong Kong with plans to further expand across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas already in the works.
“A growing number of SIM swap and other phone-centric cyber attacks threaten to destabilize the digital economy in countries across the world,” said Geoff Miller, Prove’s Global GM. “With the addition of Identity Verify and Trust Score to the multi-factor authentication products we already offer, companies in Australia, France, and Germany now have two powerful new tools to secure high-risk events and protect consumers from digital threats. Today’s launch means a safer digital environment for approximately 175 million consumers.”
Trust Score™ leverages behavioral and phone intelligence signals to measure a phone number’s fraud risk and identity confidence in real-time. Scaled from 0 to 1000 (with a score of less than 300 classified as low-trust, high-risk), Trust Score secures account enrollments, logins, high-risk events, and customer communications. In addition to the score itself, Trust Score provides real-time intelligence on a phone number's line type, tenure, and recent high-risk activity.
Identity Verify provides frictionless, real-time phone number ownership verification using verified data sources. This is a powerful fraud check that matches a phone number to an individual’s name, address, date of birth, National ID number, and email address to establish identity.
“Bolstering phone-centric authentication is critical to protecting the digital lives of consumers around the world,” said Mike Bijelich, Prove’s Head of International Product Strategy. “Prove’s rapid global expansion is a testament to the power of our technology to do just that.”
For more information about Prove’s suite of identity verification and authentication solutions, visit prove.com.
About Prove
Prove is the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number and is used by over 1,000 enterprises and 500 financial institutions worldwide, including 9 of the top 10 U.S. banks. With 1 billion+ consumer and small business identity tokens under continuous management, Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity™ platform helps companies mitigate fraud while accelerating revenue and reducing operating costs across all channels. Prove’s omni-channel solutions are available in 195 countries. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.
