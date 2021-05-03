Bombora Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®
Stevie winners will be celebrated during virtual awards ceremony on June 30NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Bombora was nominated in the Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category for its Company Surge® Analytics product suite.
B2B purchase intent data has emerged as a critical tool to increase business performance. Bombora’s Company Surge® Analytics helps marketing and sales leaders by using intent data to tell you which businesses are researching the products or services that you and your competitors sell. Stevie Awards judges found Bombora Company Surge® to be “an excellent product concept” and a “great offering to streamline efforts for B2B sales and marketing.”
With more than 35 integrations, Company Surge® is available within the platforms that sales and marketing professionals already use on a daily basis, making it easy to activate these insights. More than 6,000 customers use Bombora data, and the company had its best year, revenue-wise, in 2020, largely thanks to growing demand for the Company Surge® product suite.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Stevie Awards, an honor we share with our customers and partners.” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “We’re proud to be in such good company with other companies that are improving the way business is done.”
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
